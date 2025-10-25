Sports

Jannik Sinner reaches eighth final of year after dominant Vienna Open victory

The Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner is aiming to win his fourth tittle of the year

  • By Fatima Nadeem



Jannik Sinner advanced to his eight final of the year after a straight-sets victory in Vienna Open.

The Italian tennis player Sinner defeated Alex de Minaur with a score of 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday, October 25.

Sinner has now beaten de Minaur 12 times in a row and has won all his recent matches in the tournament without losing a single set.

The 24-year-old player, who recently lost his world No. 1 ranking to Carlos Alcaraz after the US Open final lost his serve twice during the match, once in each match but still managed to fought strongly to win a tough match.

He has now won 20 matches in a row on indoor hard courts, matching Andy Murray's record.

After winning the match, Sinner expressed, "I am happy how I handled it. I was a break up in the second and he broke me back. I tried to stay strong mentally so I am very happy about today's performance and obviously to be in another final," as per BBC Sports.

He added, "It was not easy to [reach] the final here, so I'm very happy. I was trying to play some good tennis, trying to serve very well. The first set was very physical, so I'm happy that I won in two sets today."

Sinner is aiming to win his fourth tittle of the year after already winning the Australian Open, Wimbledon and China Open.

The player will next face either his fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti or Alexander Zverev on Sunday, October 26.

