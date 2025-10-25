Cristiano Ronaldo reveals secret behind his 'incredible' longevity at 40

Fans have long admired Cristiano Ronaldo's unmatched longevity and now the football icon has finally revealed the key behind his lasting success.
Even at 40 and after spending over 20 years in professional football, he still shows no signs of slowing down.
Ronaldo is considered one of the greatest football players of all time.
He has scored the highest number of goals in several major tournaments including 140 goals in the UEFA Champions League, 14 in the UEFA European Championship and 7 in the Club World Cup.
Ronaldo has scored more goals than anyone else in official matches for his clubs and his national team, with a total of 949.
In a new video by WHOOP, he explained that getting enough sleep and maintaining a consistent daily routine are the most important habits that help him perform at his best.
“Sleep is the most important tool that I have. "To be consistent with the time that I go to bed and that I wake up. I mean, like example, I go to bed around 11-12 and I wake up around 8.30," Al-Nassr star said.
Ronaldo added, "It is my routine. It is the most important thing that we have probably in terms of health-span."
Th legendary player is now aiming to score 1,000 career goals before retiring and he is currently just 51 goals away from achieving that milestone.