Jannik Sinner pays tribute to Darren Cahill ahead of Vienna Open final 

Jannik Sinner defeats Alex de Minaur to reach eighth final of the season at the Vienna Open

  By Bushra Saleem
Jannik Sinner advanced to his eighth final of the season after defeating Alex de Minaur in the semifinals of the Vienna Open.

According to Tennis Uptodate, the Italian holds a 21–9 record in finals (3–4 in 2025) and will seek to add another crown in the final stretch of the season against second seed Alexander Zverev.

One of the main topics Sinner discussed was the changes to his coaching team ahead of next season. Earlier this year, he announced that his collaboration with coach Darren Cahill would come to an end at the close of the season.

World No. 2 Sinner acknowledged that this is one of the key matters he must resolve before 2026, and he will likely seek a new co-coach to join Simone Vagnozzi, following the successful Vagnozzi–Cahill formula that has guided him since 2022.

The four-time Grand Slam champion said, “It's a topic we haven't discussed in detail yet. Darren has certainly given me so much, and I’m grateful to him for it. We’ll see together what to do, he was not just a coach for me, but much more.”

The Australian, former coach of players such as Lleyton Hewitt, Andre Agassi, and Simona Halep, hopes to take a step back from the tour after decades of constant travel and dedication to coaching.

