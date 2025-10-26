Sports

Nick Mangold, NFL legend dies at 41 after battle with rare kidney disease

Nick had an outstanding college football career at Ohio State and was honoured as one of the NFL's top player

Nick Mangold, the former star center for the New York Jets has passed away at the age of 41.

Earlier this month, he had revealed that he had been diagnosed in 2006 with a rare genetic disorder and had been receiving kidney dialysis for treatment.

Just an hour before the Jet's game against the Bengals, the team announced that Nick had died due to complications from his kidney disease.

Jets Chairman Woody Johnson said, "Nick was more than a legendary center. He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football."

On October 14, Nick reached out to the New York Jets community asking for help finding a kidney donor since no one in his family had compatible blood type.

Vice Chairman Christopher Johnson also paid tribute, to the player, stating, “Nick was the embodiment of consistency, strength, and leadership."

“For over a decade, he anchored our offensive line with unmatched skill and determination, earning the respect of teammates, opponents, and fans alike," he added.

Nick had an outstanding college football career at Ohio State and was honoured as one of the NFL's top player and was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times.

