Sports

Piastri addresses shocking Mexico FP2 result amid Verstappen threat

The Australian driver was in P12 in the second practice session as Max Verstappen took the lead in Mexico City

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Piastri addresses shocking Mexico FP2 result amid Verstappen threat
Piastri addresses shocking Mexico FP2 result amid Verstappen threat 

Oscar Piastri wants to be "more consistent" on Saturday after ranking 12th in Free Practice 2.

The Mexico City Grand Prix weekend has proven to be a difficult feat to conquer for Piastri, as he claimed P4 in the Free Practice 1 on Friday.

Meanwhile, McLaren teammate Lando Norris missed the practice and handed his car over to Pato O'Ward for the squad's rookie outing.

For the second practice session, the championship leader shocked fans with a P12 finish, while Norris, who returned to the circuit, took fourth place.

Asked for his thoughts on the day, Piastri noted, "It was okay. I think, yeah, the lap on softs and low fuel was pretty average, so I'm not surprised with the lap time."

"I think we tried a lot of things, we'll go through and have a look at what worked, what didn't, but overall I felt reasonable. We'll see what we can tune up for tomorrow and try and make things just a bit more consistent is the biggest thing."

When asked whether McLaren can be a match for Red Bull at the venue, as Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez saw Max Verstappen topping the timesheet, Piastri said, "I think so, yeah."

"It's going to be tight like always, but I think we've got a good car underneath us," noted the McLaren driver.

Following the US Grand Prix, Verstappen has closed the gap between himself and Piastri significantly for the championship, making the Mexico City Grand Prix crucial ground for the McLaren driver.

As per the current F1 driver standings, Oscar Piastri is leading the board with 346 points, with his teammate right behind with 332 points, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen is just 40 points behind the championship leader with 306 points.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Jannik Sinner reaches Vienna Open semi-finals with victory over Bublik

Jannik Sinner reaches Vienna Open semi-finals with victory over Bublik
Jannik Sinner lost his world No. 1 ranking to Carlos Alcaraz after the US Open final

Lewis Hamilton honours late dog Roscoe with touching birthday tribute

Lewis Hamilton honours late dog Roscoe with touching birthday tribute
Lewis Hamilton's famous dog which he often brought with him to races, got seriously ill with pneumonia

Cristiano Ronaldo crowned 'GOAT' over Lionel Messi in latest debate

Cristiano Ronaldo crowned 'GOAT' over Lionel Messi in latest debate
Ronaldo and Messi have been competing to be called the greatest footballer of all time for the past two decades

Hamilton cautions McLaren duo as F1 title battle with Max Verstappen heats up

Hamilton cautions McLaren duo as F1 title battle with Max Verstappen heats up
McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris battle with Max Verstappen for maiden F1 title

Sinner's Davis Cup absence sparks Italian captain's criticism over schedule

Sinner's Davis Cup absence sparks Italian captain's criticism over schedule
Italian captain Filippo Volandri calls for Davis Cup schedule change after Jannik Sinner withdraws

David Beckham pens emotional post for Lionel Messi after contract extension

David Beckham pens emotional post for Lionel Messi after contract extension
Lionel Messi signs a contract extension with Inter Miami, committing to the club until 2028

McLaren removes Lando Norris' repercussions after US Grand Prix incident

McLaren removes Lando Norris' repercussions after US Grand Prix incident
McLaren drops Lando Norris sanctions after Oscar Piastri takes blame for Austin Sprint crash

Lionel Messi tops MLS jersey sales for third straight year in 2025

Lionel Messi tops MLS jersey sales for third straight year in 2025
Lionel Messi remains MLS's most popular and marketable player since joining Inter Miami in 2023

Terry Rozier among six arrested in federal sports gambling investigation

Terry Rozier among six arrested in federal sports gambling investigation
Chauncey Billups, coach of the Portland Trail Blazers is one of 31 people charged in a separate case

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition launch delayed to 2026

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition launch delayed to 2026
Elden Ring Tarnished Edition will include the standard game, the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, two new classes

Counter-Strike 2 community panic after $1,000 skins crash in value

Counter-Strike 2 community panic after $1,000 skins crash in value
The update expands 'Trade Up Contract,' enabling players to exchange five Covert (red) products for one knife and gloves item

Daniel Naroditsky's death sparks investigation into Vladimir Kramnik's conduct

Daniel Naroditsky's death sparks investigation into Vladimir Kramnik's conduct
Vladimir Kramnik faces disciplinary action over 'bullying' claims linked to Daniel Naroditsky's death