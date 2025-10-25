Piastri addresses shocking Mexico FP2 result amid Verstappen threat 

Oscar Piastri wants to be "more consistent" on Saturday after ranking 12th in Free Practice 2.
The Mexico City Grand Prix weekend has proven to be a difficult feat to conquer for Piastri, as he claimed P4 in the Free Practice 1 on Friday.
Meanwhile, McLaren teammate Lando Norris missed the practice and handed his car over to Pato O'Ward for the squad's rookie outing.
For the second practice session, the championship leader shocked fans with a P12 finish, while Norris, who returned to the circuit, took fourth place.
Asked for his thoughts on the day, Piastri noted, "It was okay. I think, yeah, the lap on softs and low fuel was pretty average, so I'm not surprised with the lap time."
"I think we tried a lot of things, we'll go through and have a look at what worked, what didn't, but overall I felt reasonable. We'll see what we can tune up for tomorrow and try and make things just a bit more consistent is the biggest thing."
When asked whether McLaren can be a match for Red Bull at the venue, as Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez saw Max Verstappen topping the timesheet, Piastri said, "I think so, yeah."
"It's going to be tight like always, but I think we've got a good car underneath us," noted the McLaren driver.
Following the US Grand Prix, Verstappen has closed the gap between himself and Piastri significantly for the championship, making the Mexico City Grand Prix crucial ground for the McLaren driver.
As per the current F1 driver standings, Oscar Piastri is leading the board with 346 points, with his teammate right behind with 332 points, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen is just 40 points behind the championship leader with 306 points.