Sports

Justin Herbert’s viral rescue of Madison Beer sparks dating buzz

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer once again spark relationship rumours during a courtside moment at the Lakers games

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Justin Herbert came to Madison Beer's rescue during a courtside moment at the Lakers games!

The NFL star and the singer who are rumoured to be dating were sitting courtside on Friday, October 24 when a basketball came flew them.

Without missing a beat, Justin quickly blocked the ball to protect Madison who looked visibly frightened.

Madison, who caught everyones's attention with her look, wore a black halter top, matching jeans and heeled boots while American professional football quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers kept things casual in a black jacket, denim jeans and a backward baseball cap.

Although, they haven't publicly confirmed their relationship, during the game she and Justin appeared affectionate.

At one point Bittersweet singer was seen resting her hand on his knee which led fans to speculate that they are dating.

Rumours about their dating first began in the summer when Justin visited Madison's music video set.

Earlier, fans noticed them kissing at a Chargers game earlier in the month.

As soon as pictures of Justin and Madison went viral, fans started expressing their reactions.

Fans reaction:

One user commented on a photo on X, "Bro was one hit to Beer from a relationship conclusion," while another penned, "Omg everyone glaze Justin Herbert for being such a good boyfriend!!!"

The third user wrote, "Haha, Justin Herbert’s quick reflexes to save Madison Beer are pure gold!"

