Messi scores twice to secure win for Miami after contract extension

Lionel Messi showed off his skills after scoring twice in the Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC game, leading the squad to a 3-1 win.
The Friday clash came a day after it was reported that the Argentine star has signed a three-year contract with Miami and was presented with the Golden Boot before the game for topping the regular-season scoring chart with 29 goals in 28 matches.
"I don't think we ever could have imagined that Leo would have been able to deliver for this club, for this city and for this league the way he had," said the league's commissioner, Don Garber.
"He has reset the trajectory for Major League Soccer and we were already doing pretty well. And I think having three more years is just going to be another gift."
On Friday, October 24, in the opening game of their MLS Cup first-round playoff series, Messi put them in front with a diving header in the 19th minute.
Tadeo Allende doubled the lead in the second half before Messi bundled the ball home from close range to make sure of the win in stoppage time.
Nashville managed to put one goal on the scoreboard through Hany Mukhtar in the 11th minute of added time; however, in the end, Inter Miami took a 1-0 series lead.
The teams will meet again for game two in Nashville on November 1, and the series winners will progress to the Conference semi-finals, from which point just one match will decide who advances.