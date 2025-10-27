Sports

Jannik Sinner clinches Vienna Open title after thrilling victory over Zverev

Jannik Sinner won Grand Slam titles this year including the Australian Open and Wimbledon

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Jannik Sinner clinches Vienna Open title after thrilling victory over Zverev
Jannik Sinner clinches Vienna Open title after thrilling victory over Zverev

Jannik Sinner won the Vienna Open final against Alexander Zverev on Sunday, October 26.

The Italian player secured his fourth title of the season despite early hamstring cramp and won with a score of 3-6 6-3 7-5 in a match that lasted two and a half hour.

This is Sinner's second tournament win in October, following his earlier victory at the China Open.

He has also won Grand Slam titles this year including the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Zverev, who had previously won the Vienna Open in 2021, started strongly by breaking Sinner’s serve twice to lead 4-1 in the first set.

In the second set, Sinner managed to recover strongly and that set went smoothly for him.

However, in the final set, both the players competed closely until Sinner broke Zverev's serve at 5-5 and eventually won the match.

After winning the match, the player expressed, "It feels amazing. It was such a difficult start for me. I tried to stick in there mentally, trying to play my best tennis when it counts," as per BBC Sports.

He added, "It has been such a special week. It is always the highlight of my calendar to come and play here in Vienna."

Furthermore, Zverev congratulated Sinner for his victory and also praised for his outstanding performance over the past two years.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Nick Mangold, NFL legend dies at 41 after battle with rare kidney disease

Nick Mangold, NFL legend dies at 41 after battle with rare kidney disease
Nick had an outstanding college football career at Ohio State and was honoured as one of the NFL's top player

Kylian Mbappe needs this one achievement to finally win Ballon d’Or, Desailly

Kylian Mbappe needs this one achievement to finally win Ballon d’Or, Desailly
Mabppe is aiming to surpass Olivier Giroud's record to become France's all-time leading gaol scorer

Beckham celebrates Messi’s golden boot, spends ‘special night’ with family

Beckham celebrates Messi’s golden boot, spends ‘special night’ with family
David Beckham pens heartfelt note to Inter Miami after MLS Cup opening-round win over Nashville SC

Jannik Sinner pays tribute to Darren Cahill ahead of Vienna Open final

Jannik Sinner pays tribute to Darren Cahill ahead of Vienna Open final
Jannik Sinner defeats Alex de Minaur to reach eighth final of the season at the Vienna Open

Justin Herbert’s viral rescue of Madison Beer sparks dating buzz

Justin Herbert’s viral rescue of Madison Beer sparks dating buzz
Justin Herbert and Madison Beer once again spark relationship rumours during a courtside moment at the Lakers games

Jannik Sinner reaches eighth final of year after dominant Vienna Open victory

Jannik Sinner reaches eighth final of year after dominant Vienna Open victory
The Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner is aiming to win his fourth tittle of the year

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals secret behind his 'incredible' longevity at 40

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals secret behind his 'incredible' longevity at 40
Cristiano Ronaldo is considered one of the greatest football players of all time

Netflix shuts down Boss Fight Entertainment, studio behind Squid Game: Unleashed

Netflix shuts down Boss Fight Entertainment, studio behind Squid Game: Unleashed
This significant move is a part of the Netflix's strategic shift in its gaming division

Messi scores twice to secure win for Miami after contract extension

Messi scores twice to secure win for Miami after contract extension
The Argentine footballer, who joined Inter Miami in 2023, has extended his contract with the club till 2028

NBA commissioner 'deeply disturbed' as gambling scandal leads to arrests

NBA commissioner 'deeply disturbed' as gambling scandal leads to arrests
Adam Silver has issued his first statement after multiple individuals were arrested for illegal betting and gambling scandal

Piastri addresses shocking Mexico FP2 result amid Verstappen threat

Piastri addresses shocking Mexico FP2 result amid Verstappen threat
The Australian driver was in P12 in the second practice session as Max Verstappen took the lead in Mexico City

Jannik Sinner reaches Vienna Open semi-finals with victory over Bublik

Jannik Sinner reaches Vienna Open semi-finals with victory over Bublik
Jannik Sinner lost his world No. 1 ranking to Carlos Alcaraz after the US Open final