Jannik Sinner clinches Vienna Open title after thrilling victory over Zverev

Jannik Sinner won the Vienna Open final against Alexander Zverev on Sunday, October 26.
The Italian player secured his fourth title of the season despite early hamstring cramp and won with a score of 3-6 6-3 7-5 in a match that lasted two and a half hour.
This is Sinner's second tournament win in October, following his earlier victory at the China Open.
He has also won Grand Slam titles this year including the Australian Open and Wimbledon.
Zverev, who had previously won the Vienna Open in 2021, started strongly by breaking Sinner’s serve twice to lead 4-1 in the first set.
In the second set, Sinner managed to recover strongly and that set went smoothly for him.
However, in the final set, both the players competed closely until Sinner broke Zverev's serve at 5-5 and eventually won the match.
After winning the match, the player expressed, "It feels amazing. It was such a difficult start for me. I tried to stick in there mentally, trying to play my best tennis when it counts," as per BBC Sports.
He added, "It has been such a special week. It is always the highlight of my calendar to come and play here in Vienna."
Furthermore, Zverev congratulated Sinner for his victory and also praised for his outstanding performance over the past two years.