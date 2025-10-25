Netflix shuts down Boss Fight Entertainment, studio behind Squid Game: Unleashed

Netflix has reportedly shut down Boss Fight Entertainment, the parent studio of Squid Game: Unleashed.
This significant move is a part of the company's strategic shift in its gaming division.
The studio’s shutdown news has been confirmed by co-founder and former CEO David Rippy, who took to LinkedIn to announce the news, stating, “Rough news, for sure, but I'm very grateful for the time we had at Netflix.”
Netflix Director of Game Development David Luehmann also announced the shutdown, saying, “After 10+ great years working at Boss Fight, the last few as part of Netflix, the time has come for the studio to close down.”
In 2022, Netflix acquired Boss Fight Entertainment to reinforce its expansion into the gaming realm.
It is important to note its two games — Netflix Stories and Squid Game: Unleashed will remain accessible for all the gaming enthusiasts.
As reported by Reuters, the decision aligns with Netflix’s updated strategy to focus more on party, narrative, kids, and mainstream titles.
The streaming giant that appointed Alain Tascan as president of games last year, is now refining its gaming portfolio.
During Netflix’s recent earnings call, Co-CEO Greg Peters underscored Squid Game: Unleashed as the type of narrative-driven experience Netflix aims to create — one inspired by its original series and particularly designed to boost user engagement beyond streaming.