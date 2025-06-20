Angel Reese turns insult into power with new ‘Mebounds’ brand to fight online bullying 

Angel Reese recently launched her new merchandise line called "Mebounds."
This is part of her effort to fight online bullying during her second WNBA season.
The word "Mebound" was first used to make fun of her for grabbing rebounds from her own missed shots but she turned that insult into positive idea and made it her brand.
Reese announced her new merchandise on her social media account with a video showing different designs.
She said that part of the money earned will go to her Angel C. Reese Foundation which she founded in 2023 to support the fight against online bullying.
The foundation also support women through education, guidance and chances in sports.
Not only this, the foundation also gives school supplies to kids and plans to build basketball courts in Chicago.
The merchandise includes sweatshirts, T-shirts and hats with the "Mebounds" slogam while some of them also have the words that reads, "Anything that comes off that board, it's mine."
Angel Reese becomes fastest WNBA player:
On the other hand, she recently became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 500 points and 500 rebounds in her career.
Not only this, in her first season as a rookie, she had the most rebounds in the whole WNBA, with A'ja Wilson in second place and Jonquel Jones in third.