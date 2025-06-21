JK Rowling turns heads in rare public appearance with husband at Royal Ascot

JK Rowling and her husband made a rare public appearance on Friday, June 20, on the fourth day of Royal Ascot, a famous horse racing event in Berkshire.
It's unusual to see Rowling at public events and even rarer to see her with her husband, who she has been married for 23 years.
She wore a light blue dress with a fancy matching floral headpiece and big black sunglasses while her husband Neil looked smart in a top hat, a long coat, a pale green tie and sunglasses.
The couple enjoyed glasses of champagne while talking and laughing with friends nearby.
She also shared a selfie on her social media account X (formerly Twitter) where she is seen smiling and made fun about her large hat saying, "Really hope go big or go home is still a thing."
For the unversed, Rowling married Neil in 2001, eight years after ending her marriage with her abusive ex-husband Jorge Arantes.
Neil met Rowling in 2000 when Rowling was already very famous because her first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.
Royal Family enjoys day four with friends and guests at the racecourse:
King Charles III and Queen Camilla kicked off the fourth day arriving in a horse-drawn-landaus.
They were joined in the carriage by Camilla’s old school friend Lady Cavendish and her husband Lord Cavendish during the traditional ride along the racecourse.
Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall were seen smiling as they talked with the King.
Other guests in the carriages included the former ruler of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad, the Queen’s friend the Marchioness of Lansdowne and music legend Lord Lloyd-Webber.