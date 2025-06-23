World’s highest-earning social media creator for 2025: MrBeast wins top spot

In recent years, social media influencers have not only gained millions of followers but also earned wealth that can mirror their massive online following.
According to Forbes, the richest creators across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube in 2025 earned an estimated $853 million, an 18% jump from 2024's record year.
Not only that, but the top 50 creators in the world gained more than 3.37 billion followers combined, up from 2.7 billion followers last year, a 25% increase.
When it comes to the highest-earning creator across all social media platforms, the most popular YouTube, MrBeast, topped the list for the fourth consecutive year.
Here is the list of the top ten highest-earning social media creators across all platforms.
MrBeast
Earnings: $85 M
Followers: 634 M
The most followed person on social media, MrBeast, whose real name is James Stephen "Jimmy" Donaldson, earned an estimated $85 million this year through his social media platforms and businesses.
He gained millions of followers with his unique and unusual stunts and challenges in his YouTube videos.
After dominating the video-sharing social media platform YouTube, he expanded his empire to digital platforms with the candy brand Feastables, the fast food chain MrBeast Burger, and now a streaming hit show on Amazon Prime, Beast Games.
Dhar Mann
Earnings: $56 M
Followers: 137 M
The second on the list is a well-known entrepreneur, YouTube personality, and filmmaker, Dhar Mann.
He is known for creating motivational and inspirational content on social media, with dramatic storylines and moral lessons.
The top scripted video creator in digital annually earns ten figures from YouTube AdSense. His studio has partnered with big brands like Meta and Google.
Jake Paul
Earnings: $50 M
Followers: 79 M
Jake Paul’s famous and most buzzed-about fight with the boxing legend Mike Tyson brought him a hefty payday.
The fight, which was featured on Netflix, overwhelmed the streaming platform due to huge fan bases of Paul and Tyson.
Taking his social media presence to new heights, the 28-year-old collaborated with his brother on HBO's reality series Paul American to give fans an inside look into their lives.
Matt Rife
Earnings: $50 M
Followers: 42 M
Matt Rife, after spending years grinding on the comedy circuit, has finally become a global social media star after sharing his now-famous crowd work on social media in 2021.
Within years, his fan base exploded, and now he has 40 million fans who helped him make massive money by selling out more than a hundred thousand seats of live shows.
The Curse of Wolf Mountain star has starred in two Netflix comedy specials, and his comedy films are also coming soon.
Rhett & Link
Earnings: $36 M
Followers: 33.8 M
The renowned American comedy duo consisting of Rhett James McLaughlin and Charles Lincoln, famously known as Rhett & Link, are known because of the popular YouTube series Good Mythical Morning.
They have expanded their empire after launching streaming channels on Roku, Amazon Prime, and Samsung.
They also launched a live event business and even published a best-selling cookbook, The Mythical Cookbook.
Alex Cooper
Earnings: $32 M
Followers: 15 M
Podcast powerhouse Alexandra Cooper’s empire is booming with every passing day.
After a $60 million three-year stint with Spotify, she moved her famous show, Call Her Daddy, to radio giant Sirius XM for a $125 million multi-year contract.
Besides that, her podcast network has grown to seven shows. She also launched her brand, Unwell Hydration, that sells sports (and hangover) drinks after partnering with the National Women’s Soccer League.
Currently, she is producing a Hulu reality show, Overboard For Love.
Charli D’Amelio
Earnings: $23.5 M
Followers: 216 M
Another creator on the list is Charli D’Amelio, who continued to accomplish the impossible after making her Broadway debut in the musical, & Juliet.
The lifelong dancer turned TikToker with 200 million followers works with world-famous fashion brands like Prada and Kate Spade. She also has a stake in her family’s multi-pronged business, D’Amelio Brands.
Mark Rober
Earnings: $25 M
Followers: 80 M
Former NASA man Mark Rober, who passed 57 million YouTube subscribers last year, now has nearly 69 million fans on social media through his science content.
His videos showcase cool science experiments like tricking self-driving cars, a video that got 23 million views, and comparing the power of a laser versus a lightning strike that got 41 million views.
He has also launched a company, CrunchLab, which offers monthly subscription boxes for STEM-themed products.
Druski
Earnings: $14 M
Followers: 25 M
Druski is an American comedian, actor and hip-hop satirist who is super popular on social media and has one of the strongest fan engagement rates.
Famous brands are his big fans, too. This year, he costarred in Dunkin’ Donuts’ Super Bowl ad with Ben and Casey Affleck, Bill Belichick, and Jeremy Strong.
He has partnerships with big brands like Google, Nike, and PrizePicks.
Khaby Lame
Earnings: $20 M
Followers: 258.5 M
Khaby Lame is the most followed person on TikTok, with 162 million fans. He became world famous for his funny reactions, spoofs and hot takes on viral trends.
Besides social media content, the Italian influencer earned millions from his deals with brands including Hugo Boss, crypto exchange Binance, and many Hollywood studios.
The Senegalese-Italian Influencer often posts cameos with top stars, including Tom Cruise and Matt Damon.