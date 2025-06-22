Max Verstappen on F1 circuit 'far too dangerous' to return to calendar

Max Verstappen has made a candid admission about his favourite F1 circuit and why it is not part of the sport's calendar anymore.
The Dutch racer has named the Nürburgring Nordschleife as the most thrilling place to race.
Also referred to as "Green Hell," the track curves through the woods, is quite challenging and leaves no room for error.
Discussing the circuit with Formula 1 Magazine, Max was asked if the modern F1 cars will ever return to the circuit, the four-time world champion had a clear answer.
"It's never going to happen again with the F1 cars we now have, I'm afraid," he replied.
The 27-year-old further explained, "With the speed of a GT3 car, it's okay and doable. I've seen some older footage, occasionally, including Formula 1 on the Nordschleife."
Referring to the circuit as "far too dangerous," he emphasised that the F1 return to the iconic roads would not be possible.
The German circuit stretches over 20 kilometres with 154 turns, making it impossible to race with the modern and larger F1 cars.
Under his alias, Franz Hermann, Max recently did a GT3 test on the track, though that would be the closest he ever come to racing on the circuit.
Notably, the Nürburgring Nordschleife closed down for F1 in 1976 due to safety concerns.
The chapter was closed after Austrian race driver Niki Lauda suffered a horrific crash, which left him permanently scarred after being trapped in a burning fire.