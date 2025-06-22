Max Verstappen on F1 circuit 'far too dangerous' to return to calendar

The German circuit was closed in 1976 due to safety concerns and near-death accident involving Niki Lauda

Niki Lauda accident in 1976 during the German Grand Prix


Max Verstappen has made a candid admission about his favourite F1 circuit and why it is not part of the sport's calendar anymore.

The Dutch racer has named the Nürburgring Nordschleife as the most thrilling place to race.

Also referred to as "Green Hell," the track curves through the woods, is quite challenging and leaves no room for error.

Discussing the circuit with Formula 1 Magazine, Max was asked if the modern F1 cars will ever return to the circuit, the four-time world champion had a clear answer.

"It's never going to happen again with the F1 cars we now have, I'm afraid," he replied.

The 27-year-old further explained, "With the speed of a GT3 car, it's okay and doable. I've seen some older footage, occasionally, including Formula 1 on the Nordschleife."

Referring to the circuit as "far too dangerous," he emphasised that the F1 return to the iconic roads would not be possible.

The German circuit stretches over 20 kilometres with 154 turns, making it impossible to race with the modern and larger F1 cars.

Under his alias, Franz Hermann, Max recently did a GT3 test on the track, though that would be the closest he ever come to racing on the circuit.

Notably, the Nürburgring Nordschleife closed down for F1 in 1976 due to safety concerns.

The chapter was closed after Austrian race driver Niki Lauda suffered a horrific crash, which left him permanently scarred  after being trapped in a burning fire.

Read more : Sports
Tennis icon Kei Nishikori issues statement on cheating allegations
Tennis icon Kei Nishikori issues statement on cheating allegations
Kei Nishikori addresses affair rumours with model Azuki Oguchi
Ian McLauchlan, legendary Scotland rugby captain and Lions star, passes away at 83
Ian McLauchlan, legendary Scotland rugby captain and Lions star, passes away at 83
Ian McLauchlan played 43 matches for Scotland and was the captain 19 times
Jack Draper’s Queen’s title dream ends as Jiri Lehecka reaches historic final
Jack Draper’s Queen’s title dream ends as Jiri Lehecka reaches historic final
Lehecka became the first player from the Czech Republic to reach the Queen's final in 35 years after Ivan Ledl
Cristiano Ronaldo’s surprising wish to have Messi’s skills revealed by Louis Saha
Cristiano Ronaldo’s surprising wish to have Messi’s skills revealed by Louis Saha
Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League while Messi plays for Inter Miami in MLS
Novak Djokovic reveals most talented player among Federer, Nadal, and himself
Novak Djokovic reveals most talented player among Federer, Nadal, and himself
Who is the most talented among Big Three, Nadal, Federer or Djokovic? Serbian reveals his verdict
Cristiano Ronaldo almost joined River Plate for FIFA Club World Cup 2025?
Cristiano Ronaldo almost joined River Plate for FIFA Club World Cup 2025?
Ronaldo wanted to join River Plate for the FIFA Club World Cup, claims coach Marcelo Gallardo
Aryna Sabalenka makes thrilling comeback, beats Rybakina at Berlin Open
Aryna Sabalenka makes thrilling comeback, beats Rybakina at Berlin Open
World No. 1 Sabalenka saves four match points to defeat Elena Rybakina in the quarter-finals
Alexander Zverev overcomes sudden sickness to defeat Cobolli at Halle Open
Alexander Zverev overcomes sudden sickness to defeat Cobolli at Halle Open
Alexander Zverev will now face Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals
Angel Reese turns insult into power with new ‘Mebounds’ brand to fight online bullying
Angel Reese turns insult into power with new ‘Mebounds’ brand to fight online bullying
The word 'Mebound' was first used to make fun of Angel Reese for grabbing rebounds
Lionel Messi speaks on his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo: 'No friendship, just respect'
Lionel Messi speaks on his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo: 'No friendship, just respect'
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 938 goals in his career, holding a significant lead over Messi who has 850 goals
Jannik Sinner surprises fans with new song alongside Italian singer Andrea Bocelli
Jannik Sinner surprises fans with new song alongside Italian singer Andrea Bocelli
Jannik Sinner and Bocelli have collaborated to release a new song called 'Polvere e Gloria' (Dust and Glory)
Lionel Messi earns praise after brilliant free-kick in Club World Cup
Lionel Messi earns praise after brilliant free-kick in Club World Cup
Messi scores match winning goal in Inter Miami triumph over FC Porto in FIFA Club World Cup