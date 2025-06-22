Jon Jones announces retirement, clearing way for Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones has left his UFC heavyweight championship and legacy behind as he officially parted ways with mixed martial arts.
On his retirement, UFC president Dana White has declared the Manchester-based Tom Aspinall to be the new title holder.
Jones won the heavyweight belt in March 2023 before Aspinall claimed the interim belt in November.
During that time, the 37-year-old fighter suffered a torn pectoral muscle, which delayed his planned title defence against Stipe Miocic until November 2024, when Jones returned to the ring and took back his belt in the third round.
On the other hand, the English fighter defended his interim title last July.
The successful fights from both the athletes made a perfect environment for Aspinall and Jones to face each other.
However, Jones refused to fight the 32-year-old while also hesitating to hand over the title by retiring.
As he was being accused of wasting Aspinall's prime, on Saturday, June 21, Jones officially announced his retirement from MMA.
Sharing the news on his X account, the two-time light-heavyweight champion penned, "This decision comes after a lot of reflection, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I've experienced over the years."
Despite failing numerous drug tests and getting in trouble with the law during his career, Jon Jones remained the greatest fighter in MMA history for the sport's fans.