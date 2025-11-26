Seth Rollins makes shocking admission about WWE stars: 'it's the paycheck'

Seth Rollins is not holding back, as he suggested that some WWE stars are just in the ring for the money!
Amid his absence from television due to a shoulder injury, the former World Heavyweight Champion and his wife, Becky Lynch, made an appearance on comedian Bert Kreischer's show, Something's Burning.
When asked if there is anyone in WWE who does not actually enjoy wrestling, Seth noted, "Yes... Because it's the paycheck, right, it's a job. So, there's plenty of people that will do the job if they're getting paid to do it. Some people turn to it, and they love it after. It becomes like a love."
Seth also highlighted how the WWE schedule has become lighter, but it is still "painful", mentally and physically, and that no one can survive in the pro wrestling business if they are not passionate about it.
Recalling his early days in the wrestling, the 39-year-old noted, "Back in the day, we were doing 200 matches a year. That would weed people out very quickly if they didn't love it. They would just get exhausted burn out so fast they'd quit."
Seth Rollins suffered a serious shoulder injury during his match at WWE "Crown Jewel" after the star landed hard on his shoulder while executing a coast-to-coast diving headbutt against Cody Rhodes.
Despite winning the match, he was forced to stop his participation in WWE matches.
The former champion is currently wearing a sling, which he expects to remove soon, following which he will start to train once again.
"Once I get off, which is in like another month, then it might be full vacation mode for a little while before I lock in and have to start training to get ready to come back," Seth Rollins stated.