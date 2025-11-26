Sports

Rockstar former co-founder warns amid surge in GTA 6 cancellation rumours

Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently scheduled to release in November 2026

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Rockstar former co-founder warns amid surge in GTA 6 cancellation rumours
Rockstar former co-founder warns amid surge in GTA 6 cancellation rumours

Several rumours regarding a possible cancellation of GTA 6 are swirling across social media, ignited by repeated delays and increasing frustration among fans.

The tensions intensified after Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser recently issued a warning regarding an increasing obsession with profit in the gaming industry, creating a buzz across the internet regarding the cancellation of a highly anticipated game.

The forthcoming Grand Theft Auto VI release has been postponed multiple times, with its recent launch date scheduled for November 19, 2026, over 18 years after GTA 5 initially released.

The delays were followed by recent headlines, as the Rockstar fired 30 employees, who accused the company of “union-busting,” have escalated concerns.

Houser, who exited the company in 2020 to Absurd Ventures, cautioned about the risk of the video game industry in an interview with Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch.

He mentioned that excessive pressure of making money is distracting the companies from creativity., stating, “With all things, it can either go somewhere really interesting or somewhere that gets overly focused on making money,”

Houser continued, “There’s always that danger with any commercial art form that they get distracted by money. I think there’s still a big ceiling creatively to make living narrative experiences.”

Despite fan fears, reports continue to point to the highly-anticipated GTA 6 launch in 2026, not a cancellation.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Aston Martin shocks F1 world with major leadership shake-up

Aston Martin shocks F1 world with major leadership shake-up
Aston Martin, which is currently standing at 8th position with 72 points, has made some key changes ahead of the 2026 season

Seth Rollins makes shocking admission about WWE stars: 'it's the paycheck'

Seth Rollins makes shocking admission about WWE stars: 'it's the paycheck'
The WWE champion has also opened up about his shoulder injury and when he will be able to return to the ring

Ahmedabad confirmed as host city for Commonwealth Games 2030

Ahmedabad confirmed as host city for Commonwealth Games 2030
The 100th edition of Commonwealth Games will take place in India after the inaugural event in Canada

Liverpool parade crash: Paul Doyle pleads guilty to 31 charges in horrific incident

Liverpool parade crash: Paul Doyle pleads guilty to 31 charges in horrific incident
During Liverpool FC's 2024-25 Premier League title win in May, Paul Doyle drove into the crowd of fans and injured over 130 people

Luka Doncic blasts ‘slippery’ and 'dangerous' court after NBA Cup win

Luka Doncic blasts ‘slippery’ and 'dangerous' court after NBA Cup win
Los Angeles Lakers beat the LA Clippers in thrilling clash to claim the NBA Cup title

Chloe Kim, Garrett confirm relationship with tender moment on NFL sidelines

Chloe Kim, Garrett confirm relationship with tender moment on NFL sidelines
NFL star Myles Garrett and Olympic champion Chloe Kim confirm romance with adorable kiss

Lewis Hamilton eyes filmmaking career after F1 retirement?

Lewis Hamilton eyes filmmaking career after F1 retirement?
Lewis Hamilton serves as executive producer on F1 movie starring Brad Pitt

Lionel Messi pays tribute to Diego Maradona on fifth death anniversary

Lionel Messi pays tribute to Diego Maradona on fifth death anniversary
Argentine football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart failure at the age of 60

Rafael Nadal shares advice for Barcelona teen Lamine Yamal

Rafael Nadal shares advice for Barcelona teen Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal made his Barcelona debut at only 16 and quickly achieved historic success

Cristiano Ronaldo cleared to play in World Cup opener despite red card ban?

Cristiano Ronaldo cleared to play in World Cup opener despite red card ban?
Cristiano Ronaldo sent off in Portugal’s 2-0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland for elbowing Irish defender Dara O'Shea

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as 'inspiration' by Portugal coach ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as 'inspiration' by Portugal coach ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play his sixth World Cup at the age of 41 which will probably be his last tournament

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight ‘to be cancelled’? Garcia raises concerns

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight ‘to be cancelled’? Garcia raises concerns
Jake Paul predicts 'the biggest upset in boxing history' ahead of fight with Anthony Joshua