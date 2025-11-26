Rockstar former co-founder warns amid surge in GTA 6 cancellation rumours

Several rumours regarding a possible cancellation of GTA 6 are swirling across social media, ignited by repeated delays and increasing frustration among fans.
The tensions intensified after Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser recently issued a warning regarding an increasing obsession with profit in the gaming industry, creating a buzz across the internet regarding the cancellation of a highly anticipated game.
The forthcoming Grand Theft Auto VI release has been postponed multiple times, with its recent launch date scheduled for November 19, 2026, over 18 years after GTA 5 initially released.
The delays were followed by recent headlines, as the Rockstar fired 30 employees, who accused the company of “union-busting,” have escalated concerns.
Houser, who exited the company in 2020 to Absurd Ventures, cautioned about the risk of the video game industry in an interview with Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch.
He mentioned that excessive pressure of making money is distracting the companies from creativity., stating, “With all things, it can either go somewhere really interesting or somewhere that gets overly focused on making money,”
Houser continued, “There’s always that danger with any commercial art form that they get distracted by money. I think there’s still a big ceiling creatively to make living narrative experiences.”
Despite fan fears, reports continue to point to the highly-anticipated GTA 6 launch in 2026, not a cancellation.