Sports

Aston Martin shocks F1 world with major leadership shake-up

Aston Martin, which is currently standing at 8th position with 72 points, has made some key changes ahead of the 2026 season

  • By Hania Jamil
Aston Martin will be undergoing a major revamp for the 2026 season, as the team has named Adrian Newey as the team principal for the upcoming year.

Newey is set to replace Andy Cowell, who will transition to the role of chief strategy officer.

The Briton joined the team in March earlier this year as its managing technical partner, where his role allowed him to focus entirely on the 2026 car being built on fresh technical regulations.

Newey joined following a near-20-year period with Red Bull, where he won various championships with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

Aston Martin has outlined that in his new team principal role, he will continue to guide the technical team, including the trackside operations of the car.

"Over the last nine months, I have seen great individual talent within our team," Newey said.

He added, "I'm looking forward to taking on this additional role as we put ourselves in the best possible position to compete in 2026, where we will face an entirely new position with Aston Martin now a works team combined with the considerable challenge faced by the new regulations."

Moreover, Andy Cowell will report to team owner Lawrence Stroll in his new position and has been tasked with optimising the technical partnership between Aston Martin and its new power unit supplier, Honda.

