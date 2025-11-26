Ahmedabad confirmed as host city for Commonwealth Games 2030

Sports

  • By Hania Jamil
The 2030 Commonwealth Games are set to be hosted by the Indian city Ahmedabad after approval from members at a General Assembly in Glasgow.

On Wednesday, November 26, Ahmedabad, also known as Amdavad in the western state of Gujarat, was named the host city, beating the Nigerian capital Abuja.

The bid is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make India a developed nation by 2047, to coincide with the centenary of the country's independence.

India hosted the Commonwealth Games for the first time in Delhi in 2010. Glasgow is hosting a pared-down version of the Games next year after the Australian state of Victoria, the original host, pulled out, citing escalating costs.

Daniel Andrews, the premier of the Australian state of Victoria, cancelled plans to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games last year, saying, "What's become clear is that the cost of hosting these Games in 2026 is not the $2.6 billion, which was budgeted and allocated. It is in fact at least $6 billion and could be as high as $7 billion."

The organising committee of the Glasgow event next summer have a set a budget of £130-150 million, with the majority coming from a £100 million injection by the Commonwealth Games Federation, and a commitment to avoid charging any of the event to the public purse.

Notably, the Games proposes to unite the 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth through the multi-sport event, which has been dubbed the "Friendly Games".

