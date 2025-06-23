Devastation in Algeria: Three football fans dead after stadium collapse

Tragedy struck a football stadium in Algeria as three fans died following a fall, prompting an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.
As per GB News, a catastrophic incident occurred at an Algerian football stadium which caused the death of three supporters and more than 70 injured after they crashed down from the upper tiers during championship celebrations.
At the 64,200-person Stade du 5 Juillet, the tragedy happened while MC Alger fans celebrated their club's successful retention of the top-flight title.
The excited fans reached forward in the packed stadium as the team drew the match 0-0 draw with NC Magra, which secured the championship for a second consecutive year.
It turned into chaos after dozens of fans fell from the upper tier to the stands below, which prompted an immediate emergency response across multiple hospitals in the capital.
The tragedy struck when the upper-level security railing collapsed, depriving celebrating spectators of any safeguard from the significant drop.
According to the local reports, the incident occurred as fans pushed forward in their excitement, the barrier could not prevent them from tumbling into the lower stands.
The Algerian Ministry of Health confirmed the death, "The Beni Messous University Hospital received 38 injured people, while three deaths were recorded."
The disaster happened when the final whistle affirmed MC Alger's championship, converting what was meant to be pure elation into a devastating catastrophe.