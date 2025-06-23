Damascus church attack: 20 killed in suicide bombing

A least 20 people have been lost their lives and 52 others wounded in a suicide bombing at a church

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Damascus church attack: 20 killed in suicide bombing
Damascus church attack: 20 killed in suicide bombing

A suicide bombing at a church in Damascus has resulted in the deaths of 20 people, according to Syrian authorities.

As per Syria's health ministry, it is reported that at least 20 people have been lost their lives and 52 others wounded in a suicide bombing at a church on the outskirts of Damascus.

The report confirmed that the attacker made his way to Mar Elias Church in Dweila during a service.

According to the interior ministry, when the attacker entered the church he began shooting with a weapon before detonating an explosive vest.

It added that he was linked with the jihadist group Islamic State (IS), but there was no immediate claims made from the group itself.

The emergency crews of the Syrian Civil Defence, widely recognized as the White Helmets, shared photos and video from within the church, illustrating a severely damaged altar, pews blanketed in shattered glass, and a blood-stained floor.

A person shared that "someone entered carrying a weapon" and began shooting, adding, "[People] tried to stop him before he blew himself up."

A worker at a nearby shop said, "We saw fire in the church and the remains of wooden benches thrown all the way to the entrance."

Amid the investigation, the security personnels cordoned off the area around the church.

To note, Syria has been hit by two waves of deadly sectarian violence in recent months.

Read more : World
Devastation in Algeria: Three football fans dead after stadium collapse
Devastation in Algeria: Three football fans dead after stadium collapse
A incident occurred at an Algerian football stadium which caused the death of three supporters and more than 70 injured
Shark attacks 22-year-old girl in South Carolina days after Florida incident
Shark attacks 22-year-old girl in South Carolina days after Florida incident
Less than a week earlier, a similar shark incident happened in Florida, where a 9-year-old child lost her hand
Juneteenth turns tragic: 2 dead, 17 injured in South Carolina, Tulsa shootings
Juneteenth turns tragic: 2 dead, 17 injured in South Carolina, Tulsa shootings
Gun violence during Juneteenth celebrations in South Carolina and Tulsa leave 2 dead and 17 injured
Air India receives stern warning over ‘serious violations’ of pilot oversight
Air India receives stern warning over ‘serious violations’ of pilot oversight
India’s aviation safety watchdog has ordered the removal of their three senior executives
Hyper-realistic baby dolls in Brazil: Real issue or political distraction?
Hyper-realistic baby dolls in Brazil: Real issue or political distraction?
Brazil has been wrapped up in controversies surrounding hyper-realistic baby dolls
FedEx founder Frederick Smith dies at 80
FedEx founder Frederick Smith dies at 80
Frederick Smith founded the FedEx in 1973 and ran the firm as CEO until 2022
Texas makes key move to integrate religion into public schools
Texas makes key move to integrate religion into public schools
Governor Greg Abbott has signed a new law that requires Ten Commandments to be displayed in classrooms
Hot air balloon catches fire: Authorities share details of the incident
Hot air balloon catches fire: Authorities share details of the incident
The company operating the air balloon has suspended its activities indefinitely
Malala Yousafzai shares heartfelt video from childhood fight to global mission
Malala Yousafzai shares heartfelt video from childhood fight to global mission
Malala Yousafzai became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17
Stonehenge summer solstice draws thousands on UK’s hottest day of year
Stonehenge summer solstice draws thousands on UK’s hottest day of year
People are thought to have celebrated solstices at Stonehenge for thousand of years
Michelle Obama fuels marriage speculation with strange comment about Barack, sons
Michelle Obama fuels marriage speculation with strange comment about Barack, sons
Separation rumours started after Barak went alone to important events like Jimmy Carter's funeral and Trump's inauguration
Brazil hot-air balloon disaster leaves 8 dead, 13 survive horrific crash
Brazil hot-air balloon disaster leaves 8 dead, 13 survive horrific crash
The crash happened in Santa Catarina's Praia Grande area which is know for hot air balloon trips