Damascus church attack: 20 killed in suicide bombing

A suicide bombing at a church in Damascus has resulted in the deaths of 20 people, according to Syrian authorities.
As per Syria's health ministry, it is reported that at least 20 people have been lost their lives and 52 others wounded in a suicide bombing at a church on the outskirts of Damascus.
The report confirmed that the attacker made his way to Mar Elias Church in Dweila during a service.
According to the interior ministry, when the attacker entered the church he began shooting with a weapon before detonating an explosive vest.
It added that he was linked with the jihadist group Islamic State (IS), but there was no immediate claims made from the group itself.
The emergency crews of the Syrian Civil Defence, widely recognized as the White Helmets, shared photos and video from within the church, illustrating a severely damaged altar, pews blanketed in shattered glass, and a blood-stained floor.
A person shared that "someone entered carrying a weapon" and began shooting, adding, "[People] tried to stop him before he blew himself up."
A worker at a nearby shop said, "We saw fire in the church and the remains of wooden benches thrown all the way to the entrance."
Amid the investigation, the security personnels cordoned off the area around the church.
To note, Syria has been hit by two waves of deadly sectarian violence in recent months.