Juneteenth turns tragic: 2 dead, 17 injured in South Carolina, Tulsa shootings

Heartwarming Juneteenth celebrations turned tragic after being were marred by violent gunfire in Tulsa and South Carolina.

In a heartbreaking turn of events, 2 people were reported dead, while 17 injured after gunfire broke out during the annual celebratory events.

Juneteenth marks the annual holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, when the last enslaved people in Texas learnt they were free. It is celebrated as a day of freedom, reflection, and African American culture and history.

In South Carolina, the Anderson Country Sheriff’s Office reported that a fight broke out in the parking lot of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post that claimed the life of one and left at least 10 people injured.

“This remains an active investigation and detectives and deputies continue to work this unfolding scene,” told the office to Fox News on Sunday, June 22.

Meanwhile, Tulsa police shared that during the Juneteenth Festival, held in Greenwood district, multiple gunshots were heard at around 11 p.m., following which "chaos erupted as people began running in multiple directions."

The incident resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man, while seven others were wounded, reported CBS News.

In their official statement, the organizers of the Juneteenth festival acknowledged the shooting, stating, We have been made aware of a shooting that occurred this evening during the Tulsa Juneteenth Festival. Our on-site security and medical teams responded immediately, and we remain in close communication with the first responders.”

Notably, no arrests have been made.

