Alcaraz stops Queen's trophy photoshoot mid-ceremony for surprising reason

Carlos Alcaraz stopped his trophy presentation in the middle of taking photos after forgetting to put on his Rolex.
The Spaniard regained his crown at Queen's when he beat Jiri Lehecka 7-5, 6-7, 6-2 on the grass courts of west London.
It was an 18th straight victory for the 22-year-old, and a fifth successive final which included the French Open title, as he goes into Wimbledon in red-hot form.
However, he was in the middle of having his picture taken by the assembled photographers when he realised his mistake.
Alcaraz put the giant Queen's trophy down and dashed to his bag and could be seen putting on his watch. He then resumed taking photographs, making sure that the timepiece was on full display.
The watch in question was a Rolex Daytona yellow gold with turquoise blue lacquer dial, worth in the region of £32,000.
Alcaraz has been a Rolex ambassador since 2021 and reports suggest the deal could be worth as much as £6m annually.
As part of many of these sponsorship agreements, players will wear their watches in presentation photos.