Lewis Hamilton names one thing that can halt his F1 activities

Lewis Hamilton has expressed his excitement about the upcoming release of GTA VI, which is set to come out next year.
The British driver noted that for the next season, he might have to put down his Ferrari jacket to focus on the highly anticipated sixth instalment of the video game series.
Several F1 drivers have shared their love for video gaming, with both Red Bull drivers showcasing their talent as Yuki Tsunoda impressed the Supercar Blondie team with his Mario Kart skills back in London.
Meanwhile, Max Verstappen is known for streaming his sim-racing content on Twitch during his breaks.
However, it has been revealed that Lewis also enjoys occasionally picking up a controller, as ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, where he ranked seventh, he took to the stage, admitting his liking for Call of Duty, Assassin's Creed, and GTA.
Discussing the game, the seven-time world champion teased that he might have to "stopped" work altogether when GTA VI comes out.
"I'm dying for the new Grand Theft Auto to come out… GTA VI. That's the one I'm waiting for," the 40-year-old driver said on stage at the Ferrari fan zone during the Belgium Grand Prix.
Teasingly he added, "I'll have to cancel all my work when that game comes out."
However, having already taken years of development and faced multiple delays, Rockstar Games might actually never release the game, which would prompt Lewis to just focus on his F1 career.