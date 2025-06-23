Heatwave eases across UK: What to expect from the weather in upcoming week?

The UK's temperature is expected to take a pleasant turn as the country is gearing up for rain and thunderstorms for next week.
According to the Met Office, expected temperature will fall in the mid-to-high teens and low 20s from Monday, June 23, with downpours expected in the South East.
This update came after the country was hit by a serious heatwave over the weekend with a recorded high of 33.2 °C, making it the warmest day of 2025 so far.
Furthermore, the high temperature triggered an official heatwave across England and Wales after three consecutive days of hot weather.
The deadly heatwave was expected to claim around 600 lives in the UK, which also prompted authorities to issue an amber heat-health warning.
From Sunday onwards, cooler temperatures were observed after thunderstorms swept across parts of the country overnight, including northern England and south-east Scotland.
The week ahead will remain more unsettled with some rain at times and sunshine.
It is predicted to be cooler and fresher than it has been but there will be some very warm weather at times in eastern parts of England.
During the next five days, the temperature will remain moderately pleasant with breezy winds and showers.
Changeable throughout the week, on Tuesday, June 24, it will be cloudier with patchy drizzle at times and a humid feel.
While for the next two days, the UK residents will enjoy heavy rainfall.