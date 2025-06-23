1,000-year-old mummy uncovered in Peru during pipe installation

Peruvian workers discover 1,000-year-old child's remains while installing pipes in Lima

Peruvian workers discover 1,000-year-old childs remains while installing pipes in Lima
Peruvian workers discover 1,000-year-old child's remains while installing pipes in Lima

Peruvian utility workers recently found a 1,000-year-old mummy while installing pipes in Lima, their company said, confirming the latest discovery of a pre-Hispanic tomb in the capital.

According to CBS News,the workers found the trunk of a huarango tree (a species native to coastal Peru), "which served as a tomb marker in the past," archaeologist Jesus Bahamonde, scientific coordinator of Calidda utility company, told reporters.

The mummy of a boy aged between 10 and 15, was found at a depth of 20 inches, he added.

"The burial and the objects correspond to a style that developed between 1000 and 1200," he said.

The remains discovered on Monday were found "in a sitting position, with the arms and legs bent," according to Bahamonde.

Ceramic objects, including plates, bottles and jugs decorated with geometric figures and figures of fishermen, were found next to the mummy.

The tomb and artifacts belong to the pre-Inca Chancay culture, which lived in the Lima area between the 11th and 15th centuries.

They were discovered while gas workers were removing earth from an avenue in the Puente Piedra district of northern Lima.

Jose Aliaga, an archaeologist with utility Cálidda, said the unearthed mummy still has dark brown hair.

"We found remains and evidence that there could be a pre-Hispanic burial," Aliaga said.

In Peru, utility companies must hire archaeologists when drilling the earth, because of the possibility of hitting upon heritage sites.

Calidda has made more than 2,200 archaeological finds since 2004.

