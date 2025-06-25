Yolanda Hadid slams critics over Gigi's daughter Khai's photo

Yolanda Hadid slams critics over Gigi's daughter Khai's photo

Yolanda Hadid has clapped back at critics after facing backlash for posting what some deemed an "inappropriate" photo of her granddaughter, Gigi Hadid's daughter, Khai.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum responded to an Instagram user calling her photo of 4-year-old granddaughter Khai “really inappropriate.”

A comment read, “A child’s privacy should always be respected posting such a photo is not okay. Please think about how this might affect her in the future.”

Yolanda responded, “Please go and harass somebody else’s feed. You are not welcome here!!!”


To note, this heated exchange of comments came on the fifth picture in Hadid’s birthday tribute to son Anwar Hadid, which showed the 26-year-old playing with his niece at the beach.

In a shared image, Khai, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter, who wasn't facing the camera, sported a red bathing suit in the picture she uploaded.

Elsewhere in the carousel, Khai can be seen standing beside her uncle as they watched a rodeo.

Some of Yolanda’s fans took to the comment section to defend Khai’s presence in a sew of pictures.

One wrote a comment, “She has her daughter’s blessing and she’s not even showing her granddaughter’s face.”

Another argued that Yolanda “has such a big following and people are creeps.”

Notably, Yolanda became a grandma in 2020 when Gigi, 30, and Malik, 32, welcomed Khai.

