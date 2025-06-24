Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reunited amid her split rumors with Peregrine Pearson

Joe Jonas and his estranged wife Sophie Turner have been spotted together, sparking renewed interest in their relationship status.
After nearly two years, the Game of Thrones starlet and the Jonas Brother member ended their marriage and solved a custody battle over their two children, have reunited in New York City.
In a candid new video shared on TikTok just Morgan Phelps, showed the former duo in a good spirit,
Morgan Phelps, and a pal were out and about in NYC when they noticed the couple from afar.
The video was captured from their back as they could be seen facing away from the camera, but they seemed amicable as Joe, 35, conversed with her.
Joe and Sophie did not appear to be joined by their children, daughters Willa, four, and Delphine, two.
Phelps, who posted the video on Monday, said of the exciting sighting in the caption, “I know this is creepy but 14 year old me was SCREAMING & GASPING for air….. also we did not approach him…. Only creeping from afar.”
To note, the new video came amid the rumors suggesting that Sophie has split from aristocrat Peregrine Pearson after more than a year of dating.
However, the twosome were recently spotted together in London.
Sophie and Joe tied the knot in 2019 and after four years of marriage in September 2023 Joe filed for divorce they decided to part ways.