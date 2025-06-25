Taylor Swift performs ‘Shake It Off’ at NFL event amid music break

Taylor Swift has set the internet ablaze by performing her 2014 hit track, Shake It Of, amid music break.
The Grammy winner joined her boyfriend Travis Kelce at the annual three-day training summit.
During the event, which was held at Vanderbilt University, Taylor was seen at the event’s opening night afterparty.
For her electrifying performance, the pop icon donned a short black dress and heels.
Taylor said after her chorus, "Honestly have you ever seen a tambourine played like this?" adding, "This is fantastic work by Mr. Kane Brown."
Later on, the Look What You Made Me Do hitmaker slung the guitar off her shoulder and said, "Will you please give it up for this amazing band who just figured out that we were going to play that three minutes ago."
Her appearance and performance was not officially announced, leaving audience surprised.
DJ Mike Fresh, who was performing at the event, praised the energy of the music icon.
He penned on Instagram, “There are Monday fun days, and then there are Monday fun days when Taylor Swift is in the building partying to your set.”
To note, Taylor has taken a break from music after concluding mega successful Eras Tour in December 2024.