Brooklyn Beckham marks father-in-law’s birthday after skipping dad David’s bash

A month after snubbing his own dad David Beckham's 50th birthday, Brooklyn Beckham is celebrating his billionaire father-in-law Nelson Peltz special day.
On Wednesday, June 25, the 26-year-old Cloud23hot sauce founder took to his Instagram account to gush over Nicola Peltz’s father as he extended a heartfelt birthday wish to him.
Brooklyn shared a heartwarming photo of himself with his beloved wife of three years, Nicola and her 83-year-old dad, Nelson.
“Happy Birthday, Nelson. We love you,” he wrote over the photo.
Meanwhile, Nicola also paid a heartfelt tribute to her father with a childhood throwback picture of her as a toddler being held by Nelson.
“Happy birthday to my king!! I’m so lucky to call you my dad, and you’re the most loving and supportive dad I could ever dream of! I love you so much!! I hope all your wishes come true!!” she penned along the image.
Brooklyn’s wish to his father-in-law comes a month after he and his wife skipped David’s lavish 50th birthday celebrations in London in May.
The couple missed the family gathering amid ongoing rumored tension between Brooklyn, Nicola, and his parents.
At the time, a source revealed that the lovebirds’ reason for not attending the event was Romeo Beckham's new girlfriend, DJ Kim Turnbull, who was reportedly once linked to Brooklyn, as she had also been invited.