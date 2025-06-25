Brooklyn Beckham marks father-in-law’s birthday after skipping dad David’s bash

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz skipped dad David Beckham's 50th birthday in May, amid tensions among family

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Brooklyn Beckham marks father-in-law’s birthday after skipping dad David’s bash
Brooklyn Beckham marks father-in-law’s birthday after skipping dad David’s bash

A month after snubbing his own dad David Beckham's 50th birthday, Brooklyn Beckham is celebrating his billionaire father-in-law Nelson Peltz special day.

On Wednesday, June 25, the 26-year-old Cloud23hot sauce founder took to his Instagram account to gush over Nicola Peltz’s father as he extended a heartfelt birthday wish to him.

Brooklyn shared a heartwarming photo of himself with his beloved wife of three years, Nicola and her 83-year-old dad, Nelson.

“Happy Birthday, Nelson. We love you,” he wrote over the photo.

Meanwhile, Nicola also paid a heartfelt tribute to her father with a childhood throwback picture of her as a toddler being held by Nelson.

“Happy birthday to my king!! I’m so lucky to call you my dad, and you’re the most loving and supportive dad I could ever dream of! I love you so much!! I hope all your wishes come true!!” she penned along the image.

Brooklyn’s wish to his father-in-law comes a month after he and his wife skipped David’s lavish 50th birthday celebrations in London in May.

The couple missed the family gathering amid ongoing rumored tension between Brooklyn, Nicola, and his parents.

At the time, a source revealed that the lovebirds’ reason for not attending the event was Romeo Beckham's new girlfriend, DJ Kim Turnbull, who was reportedly once linked to Brooklyn, as she had also been invited.

Read more : Entertainment
Orlando Bloom goes solo to Jeff Bezos' wedding amid Katy Perry split rumors
Orlando Bloom goes solo to Jeff Bezos' wedding amid Katy Perry split rumors
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been romantically linked since 2016
Taylor Swift performs ‘Shake It Off’ at NFL event amid music break
Taylor Swift performs ‘Shake It Off’ at NFL event amid music break
Taylor Swift deliver surprise performance of 'Shake It Of' Vanderbilt University
Tom Cruise's weird move fuels Brad Pitt feud talk after red carpet reunion
Tom Cruise's weird move fuels Brad Pitt feud talk after red carpet reunion
'Troy' star and the 'Mission: Impossible' star made their first red carpet reunion in 24 years
Beyoncé, Jay-Z turn heads at Louis Vuitton Summer/Spring show in Paris
Beyoncé, Jay-Z turn heads at Louis Vuitton Summer/Spring show in Paris
Jay-Z and Beyoncé recently made headlines with their iconic musical performance during the Cowboy Carter Tour
Joe Marinelli 'General Hospital,' 'Santa Barbara' famed actor dies at 68
Joe Marinelli 'General Hospital,' 'Santa Barbara' famed actor dies at 68
The deceased actor died in Burbank, California, last week after a long battle with chronic illness
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs praises judge after confirming he won't testify
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs praises judge after confirming he won't testify
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team finished their defense case after only 20 minutes
Lana Del Rey leaves stage to kiss husband Jeremy Dufrene during performance
Lana Del Rey leaves stage to kiss husband Jeremy Dufrene during performance
'Summertime Sadness' singer passionately kiss her husband Jeremy Dufrene at recent concert
Hailey Bieber reveals son's mealtime as Justin Bieber split rumors intensify
Hailey Bieber reveals son's mealtime as Justin Bieber split rumors intensify
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been facing trouble in paradise speculations since last year
Cardi B ex Offset confirms having crush on Sabrina Carpenter
Cardi B ex Offset confirms having crush on Sabrina Carpenter
Offset makes surprising confession about having a crush on Sabrina Carpenter
Kylie Jenner's family says Timothée Chalamet acts 'anti-social' around them
Kylie Jenner's family says Timothée Chalamet acts 'anti-social' around them
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner began dating each other in early 2023
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make red carpet debut after two years of dating
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make red carpet debut after two years of dating
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shock fans after making their most-awaited red carpet debut
Brad Pitt shares how he copes up after settling divorce with Angeline Jolie
Brad Pitt shares how he copes up after settling divorce with Angeline Jolie
Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt mutually settled their high-profile divorce last year in December