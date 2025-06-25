Orlando Bloom goes solo to Jeff Bezos' wedding amid Katy Perry split rumors  

Orlando Bloom is seemingly expected to attend Jeff Bezos' lavish wedding to Lauren Sánchez amid Katy Perry speculations.
The 48-year-old American actor will embrace his newly single life after his possible split with his longtime popstar fiancé by going solo for the star-studded marriage of an American businessman and the popular journalist on June 25th, Wednesday.
According to insiders, Orlando also planned to party hard during the celebrations while Katy continued her LifeTimes Tour.
During the wedding, he will introduce himself as a "single man" as the tensions between the couple escalated, the tipster told TMZ.
"He's the life of the party and he's gonna hit the dance floor hard!" the source noted.
The insider additionally revealed that Orlando might hop with popular American actor and philanthropist Leonardo DiCaprio, who will also be in attendance at the high-profile event.
Katy and Orlando's relationship trouble will be evident during the new appearance of the award-winning actor in Venice for the nuptials.
"90% of the people at the wedding are kinda boring but 10% are really fun, including Orlando, Leo, and Jeff," the tipster added.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom relationship timeline:
This update comes a few days after the couple, who began dating in 2016, were spotted spending quality time in Australia alongside their daughter, Daisy Dove.
Despite the ongoing speculations of the trouble in Paradise, neither Katy Perry nor Orlando Bloom have confirmed their split.