Lionel Messi reaches new career milestone Cristiano Ronaldo can never match

Lionel Messi has been rewriting the record books since his rise at FC Barcelona, expanding his legacy with Paris Saint-Germain and the Argentina national team, and now leaving an unprecedented mark at Inter Miami and in Major League Soccer.

According to World Soccer Talk, with his team advancing to the Round of 16 at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Messi has extended a unique and untouchable record—one even Cristiano Ronaldo can no longer match.

Inter Miami defied expectations in the group stage, holding their own against African powerhouse Al Ahly, European contender Porto, and Brazilian giants Palmeiras.

With one win and two draws, the Herons finished second in Group A—good enough to advance and good enough to keep Messi’s remarkable streak alive.

With this latest accomplishment, Lionel Messi has never been eliminated in the group stage of any tournament across his entire professional career.

Despite Inter Miami entering the Club World Cup as underdogs, the Argentine legend maintained one of the most astonishing statistical feats in world soccer.

Across all competitions at both the club and international level Messi has now successfully advanced from the group stage in 33 consecutive tournaments: 19 UEFA Champions League campaigns, 7 Copa Americas, 5 World Cups, 1 Leagues Cup, and now the 2025 Club World Cup.

