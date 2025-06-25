Eden Blackman passes away at the age of 57

Celebs Go Dating star Eden Blackman has died after battling with a 'long illness'

Celebs Go Dating star Eden Blackman has passed away at the age of 57 following a “long illness.”

This news was confirmed by his family in a statement, which reads, “We are heartbroken to share that our beloved Eden passed away on 21 June 2025, after carrying a long illness with quiet grace.”

"Eden blazed through life with charm, mischief and a fire that was entirely his own, magnetic, stylish, sharp, impossibly handsome and always up for the adventure," they added.

They called Blackman a “fun, unpredictable, vivid and full of life” person.

His family further requested some privacy to commemorate this loss and appreciated the love and kindness of all the fans.

Blackman rose to fame as a dating expert on the E4 all-star matchmaking programme in 2016. The 57-year-old actor tried to assist other stars, including Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby and The Only Way is Essex’s Ferne McCann find love through the programme.

In March 2018, Blackman announced his departure from Celebs Go Dating to work on other projects and continue to run a music PR agency.

Upon the news of his death, Blackman’s Celebs Go Dating successors Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson both shared their heartfelt condolences to his family.

