Dua Lipa gives electrifying performance in heavy rain at Liverpool show

Dua Lipa braved the rain as she gave a sizzling performance in Liverpool despite torrential downpours drenching the venue.
On Tuesday, June 24, the One Kiss singer took the stage of iconic Anfield Stadium for the opening night of her Radical Optimism tour.
“It feels like were taking a shower together or something, this is insane!” Dua joked as she belted out the lyrics of her hit Be the One.
During the sold-out show, the Grammy award winner also brought a special guest, Liverpudlian Dave McCabe of the Zutons to perform hit single Valerie.
Throughout the show, Dua showcased a slew of risqué looks including a daring black sequin bodysuit, a dazzling custom Swarovski white dress and a bold blue outfit which she paired with matching stockings.
She concluded her show with electrifying performance of her hit single, including 2016's Be The One, and her 2017 break-up anthem New Rules.
The Levitating hitmaker is set to perform a second night on the same venue, on Thursday, June 26 and will then jet to Dublin before kick-starting the American leg of her tour.
Dua’s successful Liverpool show comes days after she partied the night away with fiancé Callum Turner after performing two concerts at Wembley Stadium this weekend.
The two-night sold-out shows marked Dua Lipa's first time headlining Wembley, a 90,000-capacity venue.