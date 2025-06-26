Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom part ways after 10 years of relationship

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom call it quits after almost a decade long romance

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom part ways after 10 years of relationship
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom part ways after 10 years of relationship

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's love story is sadly over after almost 10-years of relationship.

The former pair were bombarded with split rumors for a couple of weeks, with the Dark Horse singer ditching her engagement ring on multiple occasions.

An insider recently disclosed to Us Weekly that the painful split has left the pop icon "upset" and "relieved.”

“Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable. It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life,” the source explained.

The tipster further noted that musician and Orlando’s breakup has been “a long time coming” as their relationship was “tense for months.”

As per the reports, Katy has been trying to distract herself on her Lifetimes Tour, which she kicked off in April.

The source shared, “But her and Orlando have always lived in their other Montecito home as their primary residence, planning on making the Westcott home their family home but plans have changed” and “have been living apart since Katy has been on tour.”

Notably, the former first met on January 10, 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty.

In February 2019, they got engaged and welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020. 

