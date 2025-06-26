LeBron James' wife Savannah James shares 'basic' struggles on social media

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, has opened up about a simple thing she struggles to wrap her head around.
On Wednesday, June 25, the podcast Everybody's Crazy host turned to her Instagram Stories to share a post that seemingly fit perfectly for her.
The social media post asked a question, which read, "What is the most basic thing you are most terrible at?"
In the meme-format click, the answer was also included in the Story, noting, "Posing for Photos."
Savannah showed her agreement as she accompanied the post with a laughing emoji and a hand-raising emoji.
The hilarious confession came amid a few busy months for the Los Angeles Lakers superstar's wife, who continued to expand her influence beyond being known as LeBron's life partner.
Along with co-hosting a famous podcast with entrepreneur April McDaniel, Savannah also dropped her skin care routine called Reframe Beauty in May.
In the most recent episode of the podcast, the mom-of-three talked about her personal fears, noting, "I would say I am most fearful of not doing things that I know I could have done that would have ultimately been a part of my happiness."
She is also an active part of her mentorship programme, Women of Our Future, which she founded in 2017 to support high school girls in her hometown of Akron, Ohio.
Notably, LeBron James and Savannah James tied the knot in September 2013 and share three children together.
Bronny, 20, who the Lakers recently drafted, Bryce, 17, who is expected to begin his college basketball journey at the University of Arizona, and Zhuri, 10.