LeBron James' wife Savannah James shares 'basic' struggles on social media

Savannah James has recently launched her own skincare research-backed brand, Reframe Beauty

  • by Web Desk
  • |
LeBron James wife Savannah James shares basic struggles on social media
LeBron James' wife Savannah James shares 'basic' struggles on social media

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, has opened up about a simple thing she struggles to wrap her head around.

On Wednesday, June 25, the podcast Everybody's Crazy host turned to her Instagram Stories to share a post that seemingly fit perfectly for her.

The social media post asked a question, which read, "What is the most basic thing you are most terrible at?"

In the meme-format click, the answer was also included in the Story, noting, "Posing for Photos."

Savannah showed her agreement as she accompanied the post with a laughing emoji and a hand-raising emoji.

picture credit: Savannah James/ Instagram
picture credit: Savannah James/ Instagram

The hilarious confession came amid a few busy months for the Los Angeles Lakers superstar's wife, who continued to expand her influence beyond being known as LeBron's life partner.

Along with co-hosting a famous podcast with entrepreneur April McDaniel, Savannah also dropped her skin care routine called Reframe Beauty in May.

In the most recent episode of the podcast, the mom-of-three talked about her personal fears, noting, "I would say I am most fearful of not doing things that I know I could have done that would have ultimately been a part of my happiness."

She is also an active part of her mentorship programme, Women of Our Future, which she founded in 2017 to support high school girls in her hometown of Akron, Ohio.

Notably, LeBron James and Savannah James tied the knot in September 2013 and share three children together.

Bronny, 20, who the Lakers recently drafted, Bryce, 17, who is expected to begin his college basketball journey at the University of Arizona, and Zhuri, 10.

Read more : Sports
Angel Reese breaks silence after ending Chicago Sky losing streak
Angel Reese breaks silence after ending Chicago Sky losing streak
Chicago Sky end three-game losing streak with strong win over Los Angeles Sparks
Jannik Sinner on being world No. 1: 'I make my history for myself'
Jannik Sinner on being world No. 1: 'I make my history for myself'
The Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner has been holding the world No. 1 rank for 54 consecutive weeks
Yang Hansen makes history as first Chinese NBA first-round pick since 2007
Yang Hansen makes history as first Chinese NBA first-round pick since 2007
Portland Trail Blazers has shocked the 2025 NBA Draft with an unexpected first-round pick
Emma Raducanu crashes out of Eastbourne after shocking loss to Maya Joint
Emma Raducanu crashes out of Eastbourne after shocking loss to Maya Joint
May Joint has qualified to play in a Grand Slam tournament Wimbledon for the first time in her career
Cristiano Ronaldo bids farewell to Pioli as Al-Nassr hunt new manager
Cristiano Ronaldo bids farewell to Pioli as Al-Nassr hunt new manager
Pioli became the new Al-Nassr coach in September last year, after Luis Castro was removed
Lionel Messi reaches new career milestone Cristiano Ronaldo can never match
Lionel Messi reaches new career milestone Cristiano Ronaldo can never match
Messi’s Inter Miami advances to Round of 16 at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after a tie with Palmeiras
High school track meet stabbing: Texas teen charged with first-degree murder
High school track meet stabbing: Texas teen charged with first-degree murder
Austin Metcalf was fatally stabbed while attending a school track meet in Frisco, Texas
LeBron James praises Cooper Flagg ahead of 2025 NBA Draft
LeBron James praises Cooper Flagg ahead of 2025 NBA Draft
Los Angeles star LeBron James believes Cooper Flagg is lucky to join a team ‘established with Hall of Fame guys’
Roger Federer hints at Big Four reunion with Novak Djokovic at 2025 Wimbledon
Roger Federer hints at Big Four reunion with Novak Djokovic at 2025 Wimbledon
The tennis Big Four reunited last month at the 2025 French Open where Rafael Nadal received major honour
Raducanu in tears after receiving 'pretty bad news' despite Eastbourne win
Raducanu in tears after receiving 'pretty bad news' despite Eastbourne win
Emma Raducanu beat Ann Li to qualify for the second round of the Eastbourne Open
Emma Raducanu speaks out on dating rumours with Carlos Alcaraz
Emma Raducanu speaks out on dating rumours with Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz and Raducanu spark romance rumours after being spotted together ahead of Wimbledon
Murray makes history as second person to receive Wimbledon statue honour
Murray makes history as second person to receive Wimbledon statue honour
Wimbledon to honour two-time champion Andy Murray with iconic statue on the 150th anniversary