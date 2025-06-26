Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max release date, new features tipped

With the increasing buzz around the launch of Apple’s upcoming flagship iPhone 17 series, a recent report suggested that the highly anticipated, iPhone 17 Pro Max, is slated to release in September 2025.
The Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to follow its monopoly of keeping up with a schedule for iPhone launches that often falls for early September, indicating that Apple's annual iPhone launch event will occur on September 9.
iPhone 17 Pro Max launch date
Several reports suggested that the iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to commence soon following its launch on September 12, which will be followed by a full retail launch on September 19.
iPhone 17 specs
One of the best features of the iPhone 17 Pro Max is a vapour-chamber cooling system, which is usually available in high-end gaming phones for improved performance during demanding tasks.
Under the hood, Apple is also rumoured to raise the RAM to 12 GB, coupled with the A19 Pro chip.
In addition, the upcoming Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to feature a 6.9-inch ProMotion OLED display, offering a sleek design with slimmer bezels an enhanced Dynamic Island, and more.
Considering the incorporation of all the cutting-edge features, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could prove Apple's most powerful device yet.