Duchess Sophie set to fill void left by Harry, Meghan after messy royal exit  

Duchess Sophie has seemingly prepared to help the monarchy fill the void of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, after their dramatic royal exit.
According to a report by The Sun, an insider has recently revealed that the Duchess of Edinburgh is set to take on additional royal duties in an attempt to represent King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince and Princess of Wales publicly.
The tipster shared that by taking these extra royal duties, she would be helping the 76-year-old King with his monarchy, which currently needed to be filled in the places of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince Andrew.
When did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down their royal titles?
For those unaware, Prince Harry and his life partner stepped down from their senior roles in 2020, while the Duke of York was stripped of his royal titles in January 2022 by the late Queen Elizabeth II due to his connection in a sexual assault lawsuit.
Duchess Sophie's plans to expand household staff:
However, now His Majesty has expanded the royal responsibilities of the Duchess to help fill these gaps left by Harry, Meghan, and Andrew.
The source additionally suggested that due to her excessive public duties, Prince Andrew's wife might needed to expand her household staff in her Bagshot residency.
According to the insider, currently, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have "One live-in member of staff at their home in Bagshot (Surrey), who doubles up as a personal secretary."
"I suspect that as she takes on more work for the family, Sophie will have to have more staff," the source noted.
As of now, neither Duchess Sophie nor Duke of Edinburgh have expressed their desire to expand their household staff.