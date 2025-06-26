Duchess Sophie set to fill void left by Harry, Meghan after messy royal exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal duties in 2020

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Duchess Sophie set to fill void left by Harry, Meghan after messy royal exit
Duchess Sophie set to fill void left by Harry, Meghan after messy royal exit  

Duchess Sophie has seemingly prepared to help the monarchy fill the void of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, after their dramatic royal exit.

According to a report by The Sun, an insider has recently revealed that the Duchess of Edinburgh is set to take on additional royal duties in an attempt to represent King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince and Princess of Wales publicly. 

The tipster shared that by taking these extra royal duties, she would be helping the 76-year-old King with his monarchy, which currently needed to be filled in the places of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince Andrew.

When did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down their royal titles?

For those unaware, Prince Harry and his life partner stepped down from their senior roles in 2020, while the Duke of York was stripped of his royal titles in January 2022 by the late Queen Elizabeth II due to his connection in a sexual assault lawsuit.

Duchess Sophie's plans to expand household staff: 

However, now His Majesty has expanded the royal responsibilities of the Duchess to help fill these gaps left by Harry, Meghan, and Andrew.

The source additionally suggested that due to her excessive public duties, Prince Andrew's wife might needed to expand her household staff in her Bagshot residency.

According to the insider, currently, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have "One live-in member of staff at their home in Bagshot (Surrey), who doubles up as a personal secretary."

"I suspect that as she takes on more work for the family, Sophie will have to have more staff," the source noted.

As of now, neither Duchess Sophie nor Duke of Edinburgh have expressed their desire to expand their household staff.  

Read more : Royal
Queen Mary leads diplomatic mission to Nigeria without King Frederik
Queen Mary leads diplomatic mission to Nigeria without King Frederik
the Danish Queen travelled to Nigeria in a low-key two-day visit without King Frederik
Prince William expresses ‘delight’ after Charles honours Princess Diana’s memory
Prince William expresses ‘delight’ after Charles honours Princess Diana’s memory
Princess Diana was the mother of Prince William, the Prince of Wales
King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's return to Countess of Wessex duties
King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's return to Countess of Wessex duties
Duchess Sophie visited the Countess of Wessex Studio earlier this week
Kate Middleton, Prince William blasted for being 'out of touch'
Kate Middleton, Prince William blasted for being 'out of touch'
The Prince and Princess of Wales advised to take 'lesson' from King Charles before ascending to throne
Prince William urges world leaders to treat climate change
Prince William urges world leaders to treat climate change
The Prince of Wales held a top-level meeting to address the important role Indigenous people play
King Charles drops exciting video after poking fun at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King Charles drops exciting video after poking fun at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Royal Family shares first statement after taking a sharp dig at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's viral dance
Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie’s bond praised amid her rising royal role
Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie’s bond praised amid her rising royal role
The Princess of Wales and Duchess Sophie showcased a 'highly unique sisterhood act' at recent royal event
Princess Charlene cancels trip with Prince Albert due to safety issues
Princess Charlene cancels trip with Prince Albert due to safety issues
Prince Albert set to embark on royal tour alone without wife Princess Charlene and kids
King Charles makes big announcement to mark beloved project’s major milestone
King Charles makes big announcement to mark beloved project’s major milestone
The United Kingdom’s King Charles unveils special surprise to celebrate huge milestone of his cherished school
Princess Diana's brother Charles drops big surprise for Prince Harry, William
Princess Diana's brother Charles drops big surprise for Prince Harry, William
Charles Earl Spencer touches Prince William, Harry's heartstrings with emotional surprise
Queen Mary champions Danish-African relations with high-stakes official visit
Queen Mary champions Danish-African relations with high-stakes official visit
Denmark’s Queen Mary paid an official visit to Nigeria earlier this week to promote Danish engagement in Africa
Prince William presents prestigious honour to 'well-deserved' figure at Windsor Castle
Prince William presents prestigious honour to 'well-deserved' figure at Windsor Castle
The Prince of Wales gives huge honour to key figure in a remarkable ceremony at Palace