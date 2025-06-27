Iga Swiatek makes history with first-ever grass final at Bad Homburg against Paolini

Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek reached her first-ever final on a grass court in a WTA Tour event on Friday, June 27.
She achieved this by easily defeating Jasmine Paolini with scores of 6-1, 6-3 at the Bad Homburg tournament in Germany.
Swiatek had previously won Wimbledon at the junior level and so far, all of her professional titles had come either on hard courts where she won 12 tittles and on clay courts where she claimed 10.
The 24-year-old said in a post-match interview, "I am super happy and I was not expecting this. I just did my job and I knew what I wanted to play and I went for it," as per The Independent.
She added, "I'm happy I kept the momentum going until the end of the match. Jasmine, you can't let her get back in the game because she's a fighter. I just wanted to go for it, and go for my shots."
This victory is also the first time Swiatek has ever beaten such a highly ranked player on a grass court.
What's next for Iga Swiatek?
Swiatek will now play against the top-ranked player in the tournament, Jessica Pegula, in the final match on Saturday, June 27 after Pegula defeated Linda Noskova with scores of 6-7 (2-7) 7-5 6-1.