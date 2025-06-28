Lewis Hamilton under FIA investigation, takes dig at Ferrari cars

Ferrari drivers had a hard time navigating cars during the free practice session in Austria

  • by Web Desk
  • |
The Austrian Grand Prix weekend was everything Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc did not want it to be.

For FP1, Monégasque racing driver handed over his car to rookie Dino Beganovic, while Hamilton had a disrupted session owing to a gearbox problem.

On Friday, June 27, the seven-time F1 world champion lost time on track while the team worked on his SF-25 in the garage.

And while things ran more smoothly in FP2 for Hamilton, who ended the session in 10th on the timesheets, he admitted that it had not been a straightforward day at the Red Bull Ring.

The British racer explained the issues he faced during a "not spectacular" FP at the Austrian Grand Prix, with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc also suggesting that there is "a lot of work to be done" overnight.

Asked to analyse his session, Hamilton responded, "We had a problem in the morning with the gearbox, which was obviously difficult, frustrating for everyone in the garage obviously because the boys did a great job, kept topping it up."

Furthermore, the 40-year-old racer found himself at the centre of an FIA investigation for an impeding incident involving Mercedes rookie driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Hamilton had a close call with Antonelli and had to swerve to avoid hitting him when Antonelli was driving slowly near Turn 4.

Despite the concerns with the car, Leclerc remained hopeful about Ferrari's race pace for the Grand Prix.

The Austrian Grand Prix FP2 had the following results 

picture credit: F1/ Instagram
picture credit: F1/ Instagram

Notably, the Austrian Grand Prix is set to take place on Sunday, June 29 at the Red Bull Ring.

