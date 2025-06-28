David Beckham ‘overperforming’ after surgery, wife shares playful update

Victoria Beckham shares new husband David Beckham’s new video after hospital discharge

  • by Web Desk
  • |


David Beckham is recovering well following wrist surgery as wife Victoria Beckham shares a playful update.

According to PEOPLE, Beckham underwent surgery to repair issues from the wrist injury he sustained while playing against South Africa in 2003.

The former soccer player broke his wrist while playing a friendly match for England. The Mirror insider reported that the wrist issue “has been giving him problems recently, and so he wanted to get it fixed.”

Victoria, who previously shared Beckham’s picture wearing a blue arm sling on Friday, shared a playful video of the 50-year-old gathering garden vegetables.

Before showing a basket full of fresh cucumbers in her Instagram story, she said, “Okay, so this weekend's vegetable content. Look, he's overperforming on the cucumber front. Are they all from the garden?"

The Inter Miami co-owner and president smirked and replied, “Why would you say that, darling?"

The caption of the video read, “Overperforming on the cucumber front, Sir David!!!"

The couple has not yet shared any details about the hospital visit or discharge, but it is believed that Beckham, who hung up his boots in 2013, is recovering well after the cheeky video posted by the fashion designer.

The couple who began dating in 1997 tied the knot after a lavish wedding in July 1999 in Dublin, Ireland, which was dubbed “Posh and Becks” by the media. They have four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Read more : Sports
Lewis Hamilton under FIA investigation, takes dig at Ferrari cars
Lewis Hamilton under FIA investigation, takes dig at Ferrari cars
Ferrari drivers had a hard time navigating cars during the free practice session in Austria
Angel Reese slams Los Angeles Sparks after heated run-in with Rickea Jackson
Angel Reese slams Los Angeles Sparks after heated run-in with Rickea Jackson
Chicago Sky's Angel Reese criticises the Los Angeles Sparks for not drafting Kamilla Cardoso last year
George Russell fuels rumours of Max Verstappen’s surprising Mercedes move
George Russell fuels rumours of Max Verstappen’s surprising Mercedes move
George Russell's comments have reignited ongoing rumours that were expected to be a big topic this summer in Formula 1
Iga Swiatek makes history with first-ever grass final at Bad Homburg against Paolini
Iga Swiatek makes history with first-ever grass final at Bad Homburg against Paolini
Iga Swiatek's victory marks the first time she has ever beaten such a highly ranked player on a grass court
Cristiano Ronaldo salary breakdown: How much he makes daily after new deal?
Cristiano Ronaldo salary breakdown: How much he makes daily after new deal?
Cristiano Ronaldo's new contract is reported to be the highest-paying deal ever in sports history
Emma Raducanu to meet teenager Mimi Xu in 2025 Wimbledon clash
Emma Raducanu to meet teenager Mimi Xu in 2025 Wimbledon clash
Half of the British women players have been set to go against seeded players at the 2025 Wimbledon championship
Justin Tucker suspended for 10 weeks over inappropriate behaviour claims
Justin Tucker suspended for 10 weeks over inappropriate behaviour claims
NFL has announced penalty for Justin Tucker after he was accused for inappropriate behaviour during massage sessions
Lando Norris reflects on Canada collision with teammate Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris reflects on Canada collision with teammate Oscar Piastri
McLaren's drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are gearing up for Austrian Grand Prix after collision on the Canadian circuit
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Taylor Fritz names tougher opponent
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Taylor Fritz names tougher opponent
Taylor Fritz reveals name of his 'harder' opponent between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz
Cristiano Ronaldo shares bold message after signing new Al Nassr deal
Cristiano Ronaldo shares bold message after signing new Al Nassr deal
Cristiano Ronaldo begins ‘new chapter’ as he signs two-year deal with Al Nassr
Angel Reese breaks silence after ending Chicago Sky losing streak
Angel Reese breaks silence after ending Chicago Sky losing streak
Chicago Sky end three-game losing streak with strong win over Los Angeles Sparks
LeBron James' wife Savannah James shares 'basic' struggles on social media
LeBron James' wife Savannah James shares 'basic' struggles on social media
Savannah James has recently launched her own skincare research-backed brand, Reframe Beauty