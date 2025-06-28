David Beckham ‘overperforming’ after surgery, wife shares playful update

David Beckham is recovering well following wrist surgery as wife Victoria Beckham shares a playful update.
According to PEOPLE, Beckham underwent surgery to repair issues from the wrist injury he sustained while playing against South Africa in 2003.
The former soccer player broke his wrist while playing a friendly match for England. The Mirror insider reported that the wrist issue “has been giving him problems recently, and so he wanted to get it fixed.”
Victoria, who previously shared Beckham’s picture wearing a blue arm sling on Friday, shared a playful video of the 50-year-old gathering garden vegetables.
Before showing a basket full of fresh cucumbers in her Instagram story, she said, “Okay, so this weekend's vegetable content. Look, he's overperforming on the cucumber front. Are they all from the garden?"
The Inter Miami co-owner and president smirked and replied, “Why would you say that, darling?"
The caption of the video read, “Overperforming on the cucumber front, Sir David!!!"
The couple has not yet shared any details about the hospital visit or discharge, but it is believed that Beckham, who hung up his boots in 2013, is recovering well after the cheeky video posted by the fashion designer.
The couple who began dating in 1997 tied the knot after a lavish wedding in July 1999 in Dublin, Ireland, which was dubbed “Posh and Becks” by the media. They have four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.