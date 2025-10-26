Louvre heist: Two suspects detained in connection with stolen jewels

French authorities have arrested two suspects linked to the recent jewellery theft at the Louvre Museum in Paris.
As per multiple reports, one suspect was arrested at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport around 10 pm on Saturday, October 25 while trying to board a flight to Algeria and a second suspect was arrested shortly after in the Paris area.
Both men are in their 30s and come from the Seine-Saint-Denis region and are already known to French police.
Last Sunday, four thieves carried out daring heist at the Louvre Museum in broad daylight and stole extremely valuable items worth €88 million (£76 million; $102 million).
The roberry reportedly took place around 9:30 am, shortly after the museum opened to visitors.
Thieves used chainsaws to climb up the side of the world's most visited museum and steal the valuable jewels such as a tiara, necklaces and brooches that originally belonged to the family of Napoleon Bonaparte in just seven minutes.
Reports revealed that the suspects can be questioned by specialist police for up to 96 hours.
Experts are concerned that the stolen jewels could have been destroyed or altered already as gold and silver can be melted and gemstone can be cut into smaller pieces, making it nearly impossible to trace them back to the robbery.
Following the robbery, the Louvre moved some of its most valuable jewels to the Bank of France.