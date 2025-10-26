World

Louvre heist: Two suspects detained in connection with stolen jewels

Four thieves carried out daring heist at the Louvre Museum in broad daylight

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Louvre heist: Two suspects detained in connection with stolen jewels
Louvre heist: Two suspects detained in connection with stolen jewels

French authorities have arrested two suspects linked to the recent jewellery theft at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

As per multiple reports, one suspect was arrested at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport around 10 pm on Saturday, October 25 while trying to board a flight to Algeria and a second suspect was arrested shortly after in the Paris area.

Both men are in their 30s and come from the Seine-Saint-Denis region and are already known to French police.

Last Sunday, four thieves carried out daring heist at the Louvre Museum in broad daylight and stole extremely valuable items worth €88 million (£76 million; $102 million).

The roberry reportedly took place around 9:30 am, shortly after the museum opened to visitors.

Thieves used chainsaws to climb up the side of the world's most visited museum and steal the valuable jewels such as a tiara, necklaces and brooches that originally belonged to the family of Napoleon Bonaparte in just seven minutes.

Reports revealed that the suspects can be questioned by specialist police for up to 96 hours.

Experts are concerned that the stolen jewels could have been destroyed or altered already as gold and silver can be melted and gemstone can be cut into smaller pieces, making it nearly impossible to trace them back to the robbery.

Following the robbery, the Louvre moved some of its most valuable jewels to the Bank of France.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

JD Vance criticizes Zohran Mamdani over his 9/11 ‘real victim’ remarks

JD Vance criticizes Zohran Mamdani over his 9/11 ‘real victim’ remarks
Zohran Mamdani claims his aunt was ‘the real victim of 9/11’ ahead of New York mayoral elections

Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University shooting kills one, injures six

Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University shooting kills one, injures six
Seven shot outside Lincoln University’s International Cultural Center during Homecoming event

Trump begins high-stakes Asian visit ahead of trade talks with Xi Jinping

Trump begins high-stakes Asian visit ahead of trade talks with Xi Jinping
US President Donald Trump arrives in Malaysia to oversees ‘historic’ Thailand-Cambodia peace deal

US to increase Canada tariffs by 10% over controversial anti-tariff ad

US to increase Canada tariffs by 10% over controversial anti-tariff ad
Canada is the only G7 country that hasn’t made a deal with US since Trump began imposing tariffs on trading partners

Kamala Harris hints at presidential comeback in exclusive interview

Kamala Harris hints at presidential comeback in exclusive interview
Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election

US–North Korea relations take surprising twist as Trump hints at Kim reunion

US–North Korea relations take surprising twist as Trump hints at Kim reunion
Trump made history by becoming the first sitting US president to step into North Korea during his first term

Louvre jewel heist takes shocking new turn with fresh clues uncovered

Louvre jewel heist takes shocking new turn with fresh clues uncovered
Thieves successfully stole extremely valuable items that originally belonged to the family of Napoleon Bonaparte

Temu launches probe after 13-year-old boy swallows 100 high-power magnets

Temu launches probe after 13-year-old boy swallows 100 high-power magnets
The e-commerce giant is currently working to ensure compliance with local safety regulations and remove any banned items

Lucy Powell elected Labour’s new deputy leader amid party tensions

Lucy Powell elected Labour’s new deputy leader amid party tensions
Former Commons leader Lucy Powell has been crowned Labour's new deputy leader in a close contest

Tropical Storm Melissa expected to intensify amid growing alarms in Jamaica

Tropical Storm Melissa expected to intensify amid growing alarms in Jamaica
Melissa is currently moving slowly, causing challenges in Jamaica and Haiti, including flooding and landslide

China lends rare golden monkeys to European zoos in diplomatic move

China lends rare golden monkeys to European zoos in diplomatic move
Golden snub-nosed monkeys are unique to China and can only be moved outside the country with approval from government

Countries that don't celebrate Halloween: Here's Why

Countries that don't celebrate Halloween: Here's Why
Many countries around the world do not mark the spooky season due to cultural and ideological differences