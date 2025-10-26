World

US President Donald Trump arrives in Malaysia to oversees ‘historic’ Thailand-Cambodia peace deal

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Trump begins high-stakes Asian visit ahead of trade talks with Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump has presided over a "peace deal" between Thailand and Cambodia, who have a long-standing border dispute, that he calls "historic."

According to CNN, Trump has landed in Malaysia for the start of his high-stakes diplomatic visit to Asia, which will also include stops in Japan and South Korea. He is set to sign a peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia upon his arrival.

The president announced mid-flight that he plans to increase tariffs on Canada by 10%, as he fumes over an anti-tariffs ad that the Ontario provincial government has been running in the US.

He also said he hopes to secure a “comprehensive” trade deal at his highly anticipated meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer expressed optimism for a potential US-China trade deal when President Donald Trump meets with China’s leader Xi Jinping later this week.

Greer, along with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, held meetings with top Chinese officials on Saturday and Sunday in Kuala Lumpur where, Greer said, they negotiated a framework for Trump and Xi to discuss at what is expected to be a high-stakes meeting with global economic implications amid a long-simmering trade war.

“I think we’re moving forward to the final details of the type of agreement that the leaders can review and decide if they want to conclude together,” Greer told reporters.

He described the discussions as “broad-ranging” and “constructive.”

