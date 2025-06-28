Austrian GP qualifying: Norris stuns with massive pole gap as Verstappen struggles

Lando Norris gave an outstanding performance and secured pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix.
He was more than 0.5 seconds faster than the second-fastest driver, Charles Leclerc which is a big gap on such a short track.
Norris’s teammate and the current championship leader Oscar Piastri was just a little behind Leclerc, as per BBC Sports.
While, Lewis Hamilton came in fourth, only 0.090 seconds slower than Leclerc and George Russell, from Mercedes finished fifth.
Meanwhile, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen finished seventh as his earlier lap was only good enough for sixth place.
After his brilliant performance, Norris said, "It was a good lap, that's for sure. My Q3 run one was good but I knew there were a few places where if I just got it right I could make up quite a bit more time and I did that."
The 25-year-old went on to share, "Qualifying has been some of my tough moments so to put in a lap like this is pleasing for myself."
"It's a long race tomorrow and a long season. I want to prove it myself over and over again and this is just the beginning of it," Norris further shared.
The last three drivers in the top 10 were Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto, Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and Alpine's Pierre Gasly.