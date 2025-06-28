Austrian GP qualifying: Norris stuns with massive pole gap as Verstappen struggles

Max Verstappen finished seventh as his earlier lap was only good enough for sixth place

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Austrian GP qualifying: Norris stuns with massive pole gap as Verstappen struggles
Austrian GP qualifying: Norris stuns with massive pole gap as Verstappen struggles

Lando Norris gave an outstanding performance and secured pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix.

He was more than 0.5 seconds faster than the second-fastest driver, Charles Leclerc which is a big gap on such a short track.

Norris’s teammate and the current championship leader Oscar Piastri was just a little behind Leclerc, as per BBC Sports.

While, Lewis Hamilton came in fourth, only 0.090 seconds slower than Leclerc and George Russell, from Mercedes finished fifth.

Meanwhile, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen finished seventh as his earlier lap was only good enough for sixth place.

After his brilliant performance, Norris said, "It was a good lap, that's for sure. My Q3 run one was good but I knew there were a few places where if I just got it right I could make up quite a bit more time and I did that."

The 25-year-old went on to share, "Qualifying has been some of my tough moments so to put in a lap like this is pleasing for myself."

"It's a long race tomorrow and a long season. I want to prove it myself over and over again and this is just the beginning of it," Norris further shared.

The last three drivers in the top 10 were Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto, Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and Alpine's Pierre Gasly.

Read more : Sports
Iga Swiatek remains positive after losing Bad Homburg final to Jessica Pegula
Iga Swiatek remains positive after losing Bad Homburg final to Jessica Pegula
American tennis star Jessica Pegula narrowly defeated Iga Swiatek with scores of 6-4, 7-5
Caitlin Clark's boyfriend shares exciting news as she recovers from injury
Caitlin Clark's boyfriend shares exciting news as she recovers from injury
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark remained sidelined from recent matches due to her left groin injury
David Beckham ‘overperforming’ after surgery, wife shares playful update
David Beckham ‘overperforming’ after surgery, wife shares playful update
Victoria Beckham shares new husband David Beckham’s new video after hospital discharge
Lewis Hamilton under FIA investigation, takes dig at Ferrari cars
Lewis Hamilton under FIA investigation, takes dig at Ferrari cars
Ferrari drivers had a hard time navigating cars during the free practice session in Austria
Angel Reese slams Los Angeles Sparks after heated run-in with Rickea Jackson
Angel Reese slams Los Angeles Sparks after heated run-in with Rickea Jackson
Chicago Sky's Angel Reese criticises the Los Angeles Sparks for not drafting Kamilla Cardoso last year
George Russell fuels rumours of Max Verstappen’s surprising Mercedes move
George Russell fuels rumours of Max Verstappen’s surprising Mercedes move
George Russell's comments have reignited ongoing rumours that were expected to be a big topic this summer in Formula 1
Iga Swiatek makes history with first-ever grass final at Bad Homburg against Paolini
Iga Swiatek makes history with first-ever grass final at Bad Homburg against Paolini
Iga Swiatek's victory marks the first time she has ever beaten such a highly ranked player on a grass court
Cristiano Ronaldo salary breakdown: How much he makes daily after new deal?
Cristiano Ronaldo salary breakdown: How much he makes daily after new deal?
Cristiano Ronaldo's new contract is reported to be the highest-paying deal ever in sports history
Emma Raducanu to meet teenager Mimi Xu in 2025 Wimbledon clash
Emma Raducanu to meet teenager Mimi Xu in 2025 Wimbledon clash
Half of the British women players have been set to go against seeded players at the 2025 Wimbledon championship
Justin Tucker suspended for 10 weeks over inappropriate behaviour claims
Justin Tucker suspended for 10 weeks over inappropriate behaviour claims
NFL has announced penalty for Justin Tucker after he was accused for inappropriate behaviour during massage sessions
Lando Norris reflects on Canada collision with teammate Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris reflects on Canada collision with teammate Oscar Piastri
McLaren's drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are gearing up for Austrian Grand Prix after collision on the Canadian circuit
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Taylor Fritz names tougher opponent
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Taylor Fritz names tougher opponent
Taylor Fritz reveals name of his 'harder' opponent between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz