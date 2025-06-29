Jake Paul accused of ‘killing boxing’ after beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Piers Morgan slams Jake Paul for ‘boring staged” fights against ‘older fighters’

Jake Paul lands into hot waters despite beating boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

According to Metro, after controversially winning against the boxing legend Mike Tyson, Paul on Saturday night claimed a comfortable victory against Chavez Jr at the sold-out Honda Centre in Anaheim.

The son of legendary Julio Cesar Chavez Sr did not throw many punches initially. He became more active in the final two rounds, but till then, the YouTuber-turned-boxer had gained a massive lead.

After a unanimous decision, the 28-year-old beat the Mexican boxer with scores of 99-91, 97-93, and 98-92 despite boos from the ground.

Paul, before telling the crowd to “shut up”, said, “All the boos are words, but actions speak louder than words... It was flawless. I think I only got hit 10 times. He’s been in with (Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez) and all those guys, and I embarrassed him like that. Easy work.”

Piers Morgan reacts to Jack Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr:

Journalist and host Piers Morgan, who recently invited Paul on his show, reacted to the “boring, staged” fight and slammed him for “killing boxing.”

Taking to X, he wrote, “BREAKING: I had a better fight with Jake Paul on Thursday than the unwatchable farce that took place tonight. The guy’s lining his pockets with buckets of $$$$ – but he’s killing boxing with this boring staged bullsh*t against older fighters way past their prime.”

After the latest victory, Paul has now won 12 out of his 13 pro fights. He has lost only to the Love Island fame and younger brother of Tyson Fury, Tommy.

