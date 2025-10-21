Daniel Naroditsky, American chess grandmaster, passes away unexpectedly at 29

American chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky died unexpectedly at the age of 29.
According to ABC, the family of one of the most recognisable chess figures of the United States confirmed the death of Naroditsky in a statement on Monday, October 20.
As per the statement issued by his club, the Charlotte Chess Center, Naroditsky’s family said, “It is with great sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Daniel Naroditsky.”
“Daniel was a talented chess player, commentator and educator, and a cherished member of the chess community, admired and respected by fans and players around the world,” the family added without revealing the cause of death.
Born in California in 1995, Naroditsky started playing chess at the age of six and won the U12 World Youth Chess Championship in 2007.
He became the grandmaster at the age of just 18 in 2013 and reached a 2647 FIDE rating to rank among the top US chess players.
Tributes poured in from across the chess world and fans after the news of the sudden passing. FIDE stated, “GM Daniel Naroditsky passed away. He was a talented chess player, commentator, and educator. FIDE extends its deepest condolences to Daniel's family and loved ones."
Besides being a chess champion, Naroditsky was a popular commentator, writer and online educator. He regularly streamed on several platforms, including YouTube and Twitch.