Sports

Travis Kelce 'groovin' after Kansas City Chiefs win over Las Vegas Raiders

Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs claim thrilling victory over Las Vegas Raiders in NFL clash

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Travis Kelce groovin after Kansas City Chiefs win over Las Vegas Raiders
Travis Kelce 'groovin' after Kansas City Chiefs win over Las Vegas Raiders

Travis Kelce shared a heartfelt post and a strong message after his team, Kansas City Chief, claimed a dominant win at the NFL.

According to Athlon Sports, the Kansas City Chiefs entered Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at 3-3, riding the momentum from their huge Week 6 victory over the Detroit Lions. That energy carried over in a dominant 31-0 win.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the way, completing 26 of 35 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with veteran tight end Travis Kelce three times for 54 yards, including a 44-yard strike in the first quarter that sparked the offense.

The Chiefs have now rallied for two consecutive wins and scored 30-plus points in back-to-back games, signaling that their offense is beginning to hit its stride.

They also welcomed back wide receiver Rashee Rice, who had been serving a six-game suspension earlier this season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 26 of 35 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with veteran tight end Travis Kelce on three receptions for 54 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Kelce made it clear after the game that the sky is the limit for the Chiefs’ offense, and on Monday evening, he reinforced those claims with a four-word Instagram post.

“We’re really groovin’ now!!” Kelce wrote, sharing a collage of photos.

Kelce turned 36 this month and, following the Chiefs’ loss in Super Bowl LIX, decided to return for his 13th NFL season with one clear goal: win a fourth Super Bowl.

He has made it very clear that this remains his sole motivation. While his production isn’t quite what it was three or four years ago, Kelce remains one of the most consistent tight ends in football.

So far this season, he has recorded 31 receptions for 375 yards and two touchdowns.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic swap signed shirts in star-studded encounter

Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic swap signed shirts in star-studded encounter
Novak Djokovic and Cristiano Ronaldo send internet into frenzy after their surprise meeting

Daniel Naroditsky, American chess grandmaster, passes away unexpectedly at 29

Daniel Naroditsky, American chess grandmaster, passes away unexpectedly at 29
Daniel Naroditsky's cause of death remains undisclosed after his unexpected passing

Kam Jones, Indiana Pacers rookie arrested after police chase

Kam Jones, Indiana Pacers rookie arrested after police chase
The Indiana Pacers guard was reportedly driving recklessly and prompted a police chase on I-65

Messi sends message of support to Argentina U-20s after historic loss

Messi sends message of support to Argentina U-20s after historic loss
Argentina lost the U20 World Cup final for the first time in four decades against Morocco

US GP: Oliver Bearman slams Yuki Tsunoda for 'dangerous' driving

US GP: Oliver Bearman slams Yuki Tsunoda for 'dangerous' driving
The Haas driver's car almost crashed with Yuki Tsunoda's vehicle after he failed to overtake on Lap 35

Draper, Fritz demand ATP changes after Djokovic's shock retirement in Riyadh

Draper, Fritz demand ATP changes after Djokovic's shock retirement in Riyadh
Novak Djokovic retires at the Six Kings Slam clash against Taylor Fritz for third position

Travis Kelce enjoys dinner date with Taylor Swift after Chiefs win over Raiders

Travis Kelce enjoys dinner date with Taylor Swift after Chiefs win over Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs claims a thrilling victory over Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Week 7 clash

Doug Martin, former 'fans favourite' NFL star, passes away at 36

Doug Martin, former 'fans favourite' NFL star, passes away at 36
Tampa Bay Buccaneers remember Doug Martin with a heartfelt tribute after his tragic death

Verstappen makes comeback on 'unbelievable weekend' with dominant US GP win

Verstappen makes comeback on 'unbelievable weekend' with dominant US GP win
Max Verstappen's US Grand Prix win narrows Piastri's championship advantage as Norris finishes second

Brandon Graham to rejoin Eagles amid team struggles

Brandon Graham to rejoin Eagles amid team struggles
Jason Kelce supported Graham’s possible return, stating that this return may be beneficial for the team

Raul Fernandez makes history with maiden MotoGP win at 2025 Australian GP

Raul Fernandez makes history with maiden MotoGP win at 2025 Australian GP
Spain's Raul Fernandez delivers Trackhouse's first premier class win at Australian Grand Prix

Djokovic forced to finish fourth at Six Kings Slam after retirement vs Fritz

Djokovic forced to finish fourth at Six Kings Slam after retirement vs Fritz
Novak Djokovic apologises after shock retirement against Taylor Fritz in Riyadh ahead of big events