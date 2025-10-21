Travis Kelce 'groovin' after Kansas City Chiefs win over Las Vegas Raiders

Travis Kelce shared a heartfelt post and a strong message after his team, Kansas City Chief, claimed a dominant win at the NFL.
According to Athlon Sports, the Kansas City Chiefs entered Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at 3-3, riding the momentum from their huge Week 6 victory over the Detroit Lions. That energy carried over in a dominant 31-0 win.
Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the way, completing 26 of 35 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with veteran tight end Travis Kelce three times for 54 yards, including a 44-yard strike in the first quarter that sparked the offense.
The Chiefs have now rallied for two consecutive wins and scored 30-plus points in back-to-back games, signaling that their offense is beginning to hit its stride.
They also welcomed back wide receiver Rashee Rice, who had been serving a six-game suspension earlier this season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
Kelce made it clear after the game that the sky is the limit for the Chiefs’ offense, and on Monday evening, he reinforced those claims with a four-word Instagram post.
“We’re really groovin’ now!!” Kelce wrote, sharing a collage of photos.
Kelce turned 36 this month and, following the Chiefs’ loss in Super Bowl LIX, decided to return for his 13th NFL season with one clear goal: win a fourth Super Bowl.
He has made it very clear that this remains his sole motivation. While his production isn’t quite what it was three or four years ago, Kelce remains one of the most consistent tight ends in football.
So far this season, he has recorded 31 receptions for 375 yards and two touchdowns.