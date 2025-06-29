Coco Gauff breaks silence on Sabalenka 'unprofessional' French Open comments

French Open winner Gauff reveals she was ‘tempted’ to pay Aryna Sabalenka back in the same coin

Coco Gauff breaks silence on Sabalenka unprofessional French Open comments
Coco Gauff breaks silence on Sabalenka 'unprofessional' French Open comments

Coco Guaff has broke silence on Aryana Sabalenka’s “unprofessional” comments after her French Open victory.

According to Tennis World, ahead of next major title, Wimbeldon, Guaff revealed that she itnitially felt tempted to repond to Balarusian “too far” comments but decided to remain silent as she did not wanted to “fuel more hate.”

The 27-year-old comments overshadowded Guaff’s comeback win as all of the attention was diverted towards her. However, Sabalenka appologised to her publically and personally for the comments she made when she was “emotional and upset.”

A day after dancing together on Wimbledon’s Centre Court in a TikTok video, the two tennis players faced more questions on Saturday about the aftermath of Sabalenka’s comments right after the final, when she said her loss had more to do with her own mistakes than Gauff’s performance.

Sabalenka, who faces Carson Branstine on No. 1 Court on Monday, said she hopes the TikTok video shows that all is well between the two.

“We are good, we are friends,” the three-time major winner said. “I hope the U.S. media can be easy on me right now.”

Sabalenka reiterated that she never meant to offend Gauff.

“I was just completely upset with myself, and emotions got over me,” she said. “I just completely lost it.”

Gauff did acknowledge that she was initially tempted to hit back publicly at Sabalenka, who said the American “won the match not because she played incredible; just because I made all of those mistakes from ... easy balls. I preach love, I preach light,” Gauff said. “I just want us to be Kumbaya, live happily, hakuna matata, and be happy here.”

Gauff also said she was slightly surprised that it took a while for Sabalenka to reach out to apologize. But once that happened, the American was quick to bury any grudge.

