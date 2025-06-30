Messi shifts ‘focus to MLS’ after Inter Miami Club World Cup defeat to PSG

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Lionel Messi has shifted his focus to the upcoming MLS (Major League Soccer) after a crushing defeat to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

PSG stunned Inter Miami in the FIFA Club World Cup round of 16 with a dominant victory to advance to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

With a loss to PSG, Inter Miami's bid for the first-ever Club World Cup title came to an end on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Following the heartbreaking defeat, the eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner decided to move forward “with pride” and shift focus to another mega event of the season, MLS.

He wrote on Instagram, "The Club World Cup ends for us with a defeat against the current champion of the Champions, where there are people I appreciate and gave me joy to see again."

"We leave with pride to have achieved the goal of making it to the top 16 of the tournament. Now to focus on the @mls and all that is coming....” he added.


The 39-year-old also praised PSG, which is also one of the favourites for the tournamnet and also arguably the most in-form team in the world, reported World Soccer Talk.

The Argentinian footballer told DSports’ Marcelo Benedetto, “PSG are a great team, the winners of the last Champions League, and the truth is they’re doing very, very well. It was what we expected. It was the match we anticipated, we tried to do our best, and, well, we left a good impression in terms of the Club World Cup.”

Notably, the 4-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain is one of Messi’s worst defeats of his glittering career.

