Wimbledon 2025: Aryna Sabalenka wins on hottest opening day after year-long absence

World number one Aryna Sabalenka made a strong comeback at Wimbledon by winning her first-round match on Monday, June 30.
Sabalenka, who did not play in last year's Wimbledon because of a shoulder injury managed to defeat Canadian qualifier Carson Branstine with a score of 6-1, 7-5.
The opening day of Wimbledon was the hottest ever recorded with temperatures rising to 32C and expected to reach 34C.
Despite this, Sabalenka started the match confidently by easily winning the first set but faced difficulties in the second set.
However, she managed to take control of the match by breaking her opponent's serve in the 11th game of the second set.
Afterwards, she served successfully to win the match which allowed her to finish the match quickly.
Sabalenka expresses joy over return tournament after injury setback:
After winning the match, the 27-year-old expressed, "I'm super happy to be back, to be healthy and to compete at this beautiful tournament," as per BBC Sports.
Sabalenka added, "I was really depressed last year that I couldn't feel this atmosphere. I'm super happy with the performance of course. I'm super happy to get through."
To note, the hottest day ever recorded during the Wimbledon tournament was on July 1 when the temperature reached 35.7C.