Wimbledon 2025: Aryna Sabalenka wins on hottest opening day after year-long absence

Aryana Sabalenka did not play in last year's Wimbledon because of a shoulder injury

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Wimbledon 2025: Aryna Sabalenka wins on hottest opening day after year-long absence
Wimbledon 2025: Aryna Sabalenka wins on hottest opening day after year-long absence

World number one Aryna Sabalenka made a strong comeback at Wimbledon by winning her first-round match on Monday, June 30.

Sabalenka, who did not play in last year's Wimbledon because of a shoulder injury managed to defeat Canadian qualifier Carson Branstine with a score of 6-1, 7-5.

The opening day of Wimbledon was the hottest ever recorded with temperatures rising to 32C and expected to reach 34C.

Despite this, Sabalenka started the match confidently by easily winning the first set but faced difficulties in the second set.

However, she managed to take control of the match by breaking her opponent's serve in the 11th game of the second set.

Afterwards, she served successfully to win the match which allowed her to finish the match quickly.

Sabalenka expresses joy over return tournament after injury setback:

After winning the match, the 27-year-old expressed, "I'm super happy to be back, to be healthy and to compete at this beautiful tournament," as per BBC Sports.

Sabalenka added, "I was really depressed last year that I couldn't feel this atmosphere. I'm super happy with the performance of course. I'm super happy to get through."

To note, the hottest day ever recorded during the Wimbledon tournament was on July 1 when the temperature reached 35.7C.

Read more : Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo gets serious warning from ex-football star over World Cup dream
Cristiano Ronaldo gets serious warning from ex-football star over World Cup dream
Cristiano Ronaldo recently extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing a new two-year contract
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami match sparks shocking remarks from former teammate
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami match sparks shocking remarks from former teammate
Inter Miami suffered a devastating 4-0 loss defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in a thrilling FIFA Club World Cup match
Messi shifts ‘focus to MLS’ after Inter Miami Club World Cup defeat to PSG
Messi shifts ‘focus to MLS’ after Inter Miami Club World Cup defeat to PSG
Lionel Messi ‘leaves the’ FIFA Club World Cup ‘with pride’ after losing to PSG in the round of 16
Stephen Curry makes rare appearance at Chase Center as Valkyries wins big
Stephen Curry makes rare appearance at Chase Center as Valkyries wins big
Golden State Valkyries emerged victories against Seattle Storm in an 84-57 match
David Beckham reacts to Inter Miami's crushing loss to Paris Saint-Germain
David Beckham reacts to Inter Miami's crushing loss to Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain ends Inter Miami's FIFA Club World Cup campaign with a dominant 4-0 win
LeBron James extends Lakers contract for record-breaking 23rd NBA season
LeBron James extends Lakers contract for record-breaking 23rd NBA season
LeBron James has chosen to extend his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers by using a special clause
Lando Norris wins Austrian GP after intense battle with teammate Piastri
Lando Norris wins Austrian GP after intense battle with teammate Piastri
This was Norris' third win of the season and he is now only 15 points behind Piastri in the championship
Coco Gauff breaks silence on Sabalenka 'unprofessional' French Open comments
Coco Gauff breaks silence on Sabalenka 'unprofessional' French Open comments
French Open winner Gauff reveals she was ‘tempted’ to pay Aryna Sabalenka back in the same coin
Jake Paul accused of ‘killing boxing’ after beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Jake Paul accused of ‘killing boxing’ after beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Piers Morgan slams Jake Paul for ‘boring staged” fights against ‘older fighters’
Hamilton credits Ferrari's ‘operational excellence’ after best performance
Hamilton credits Ferrari's ‘operational excellence’ after best performance
Lewis Hamilton reveals ‘operational excellence’ behind best qualifying of 2025 F1 season
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Messi: Age 38 stats comparison spark fierce new GOAT debate
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Messi: Age 38 stats comparison spark fierce new GOAT debate
Fans are now comparing the performances of both Messi and Ronaldo when they were the same age
Austrian GP qualifying: Norris stuns with massive pole gap as Verstappen struggles
Austrian GP qualifying: Norris stuns with massive pole gap as Verstappen struggles
Max Verstappen finished seventh as his earlier lap was only good enough for sixth place