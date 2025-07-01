Neymar makes big statement on retirement: ‘My name will remain in history’

Neymar has not been a part of the Brazilian national team since October 2023, when he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in a match against Uruguay.
Despite not wearing the team jersey for almost two years, the Olympic gold medallist has insisted that he will play football until he "can no longer perform as he wants to."
Signing a contract extension with Santos till the end of the year, with an option to further extend the deal until the 2026 World Cup, the 33-year-old football superstar has no plans to quit.
Following his exit from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, Neymar has made just 14 league appearances during a not-so-great run with Al-Hilal and Santos due to injuries.
In an interview with his wife, Bruna Biancardi, Neymar expressed his adoration for the game, noting, "What drives me is the love I still feel for football."
"The desire I feel to play, to be on the field, that's what drives me every day; to wake up, to train," the No. 10 forward shared.
Making an emotional admission, Neymar added, "My football career will end, my name will remain in history, but it will end, years will pass, other players and generations will come and go. I always say that the people who know me are what matter."
Notably, Neymar rejoined boyhood club Santos earlier this year after his contract with Al Hilal was concluded.